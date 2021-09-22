5 bold predictions for Cowboys against Eagles
The Cowboys snatched victory from the jaws of defeat at the buzzer against the Chargers in Week 2. Dallas wants a more comfortable victory over the Eagles. Dallas enters their Week 3 match-up vs. the Eagles hoping to finally experience a game that doesn’t go down to the last minute. The Cowboys would take a last-second win over their division rivals, but if they play well they should have more than enough talent to dispatch the Eagles by double-digits.fansided.com
