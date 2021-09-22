CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Anthony Joshua has custom walkout song recorded for Oleksandr Usyk fight

By Donagh Corby
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago
Anthony Joshua has changed his tune as he prepares to make a massive ring walk at Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Saturday.

The world heavyweight champion has had a number of memorable walks to the ring at his stadium fights with the likes of Wladimir Klitschko and Andy Ruiz, but he could trump all of those this weekend.

The unified champion will take on Oleksandr Usyk for his WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO world titles this weekend in London, and has commissioned a custom song for his walk to the ring.

The song, entitled 'Ambitions' by his cousin Maulo, has been created exclusively for Joshua, utilizing the pair's close connection to help to get him in the zone ahead of the massive fight.

Joshua has been very particular in his preparation for Oleksandr Usyk, who is arguably the best technical boxer that Joshua has faced in his career that includes wins over Klitschko, Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin.

Anthony Joshua and his cousin Maulo have worked together on a custom ringwalk song ( Image: UnerArmour)

And that has included everything from one-handed sparring sessions to hone his abilities with his left to having a carefully curated ring walk song.

“There is nothing like music to help athletes get their head in the game," Maulo said of the song, which will be played to over 63,000 spectators at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Saturday.

He met with Joshua to discuss the exact right feel and beat for the tune ahead of the bout, with the boxing star even offering help with some lyrics.

Will Anthony Joshua retain his world championships against Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night?

Despite the fact that many experts and fans believe that Usyk hasn't made the transition to heavyweight successfully, Joshua has been training intensively for the bout.

It's his second fight since the coronavirus pandemic began, having beaten Kubrat Pulev in December last year at the SSE Arena Wembley.

And he says that he has in some ways preferred the ability to hone in on his training during coronavirus restrictions.

"I’ve been training on the edge," he told the Daily Mail. "Exposing myself to being hit by southpaw partners because of only using my left hand.

"That’s hard. That hurts. But the basic necessities of living in the pandemic were perfect for me. I like the basics of life. I don’t need a lot to make me happy.

"More importantly, this has helped me realise that putting yourself in vulnerable situations brings the best out of you.

"Not being allowed to impose my size and power in those sessions taught me not only the power of deep practice but also the power of the brain.

"Our brain is like plastic. It is always changing and you can use that to change and improve yourself. To find out more about who you are."

