CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Brian Laundrie search update: ‘Underwater recovery team’ of divers at Carlton Nature Reserve as cops hunt fiancé

By Mollie Mansfield
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

AN UNDERWATER recovery team has reportedly been called to the Carlton Nature Reserve as cops hunt for the missing fiancé.

The update comes just hours after a preliminary autopsy report identified Gabby Petito's body and her death was reported as a homicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10O7Wj_0c4XFHGb00
Divers were at the reserve
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C9qhx_0c4XFHGb00
Cops are still hunting for missing Brian Laundrie Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJYY1_0c4XFHGb00
An underwater recovery team has reportedly been called to the reserve Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Rg2g_0c4XFHGb00

Authorities are still searching for Brian Laundrie who remains a person of interest.

Police, FBI agents, and K9s started searching the 24,000-acre nature reserve during the weekend without success.

The reserve is believed to be infested with alligators, poisonous snakes and mosquitoes and has thick foliage which complicates the search.

However, on Wednesday divers with an underwater recovery team were called to the reserve, Sarasota Sheriff’s Office told a local reporter.

It comes as internet sleuths are peddling a wild conspiracy that Laundrie may be hiding on a boat to evade police.

The theory, which is gaining traction on Twitter, appears to be born out from an unfounded claim that Laundrie went live on Instagram for a matter of seconds on Monday.

Gabby Petito live blog for the very latest news and updates...

A clip circulating on Twitter appears to show a body of water and the side of a green vessel before abruptly cutting out.

Viewers of the clip are attempting to claim that Laundrie "accidentally" went live on Instagram before realizing and hastily cutting off the feed.

Laundrie and Gabby were roughly two months into a four-month adventure when Laundrie returned to his Florida home with their van on September 1.

The transit was found parked outside Laundrie's parents' home, where he and Petito had lived for the past two years.

Following his return to Florida, Laundrie was later reported missing by his family after allegedly telling them that he was going to take a hike in the Mabry Carlton Reserve.

Laundrie's parents said that they drove his car home from a Florida wildlife reserve after he "failed to return from a hike" - days before they reported him missing.

'CRIME SCENE'

On Monday, cops searched the home of Laundrie and bundled his parents into a police van after declaring the area a "crime scene."

The FBI announced a "search warrant" twice before they removed Chris and Roberta Laundrie from the home. The parents were placed in a van on their lawn.

Police also towed away Laundrie's silver Mustang from his parents' home.

It's believed that Laundrie may have driven the Mustang when he allegedly went for a hike in a 25,000 acre nature reserve in the Sarasota area on Tuesday, the last time his family says they saw him.

Laundrie's parents reportedly told police they realized Brian hadn't come back from his hike "on Wednesday or Thursday," and that's when they went to pick up the Mustang and drove it back to their home.

When asked by local reporter Brian Entin if Laundrie's parents could be leading them in the wrong direction, police said they are "working to corroborate their story."

"They did not say 'we believe the parents or we know for sure that Brian was hiking in this reserve'," shared Entin.

Cops had previously left a note on the car, which requested it be removed, but the family left the vehicle there until Thursday, hoping Laundrie would return to it, Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino told the New York Post.

However, a video appears to show the car parked on the Laundrie’s driveway Wednesday, according to a Crimeonline report.

And footage from reporter Brian Entin appeared to show the Mustang convertible back in the driveway on Wednesday night.

Laundrie's parents remained at their Florida home as of Tuesday afternoon.

Gabby's killer, who has not been named, is now listed among the FBI's Most Wanted as the agency hunts for information on the young woman's final movements.

GABBY'S FINAL DAYS

They narrowed down her final days to between August 27 and August 30 as they call on the public to contact them if they saw her during this time near the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Wyoming.

Teton County Coroner Dr Brent Blue said on Tuesday that Gabby's official cause of death is still pending final autopsy results but that the initial manner of death is homicide.

"The FBI's commitment to justice is at the forefront of each and every investigation," FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Scheider said in a statement as Gabby's identification was confirmed.

"The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms Petito's death is held accountable for their actions.

"Mr Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest," he added.

"Anyone with information concerning Mr Laudrie's role in this manner or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04gYmO_0c4XFHGb00
Officers continued to search for Laundrie on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OKIIo_0c4XFHGb00
Gabby Petito's body was identified on Tuesday Credit: bizarre_design_ / Instagram

Gabby Petito timeline

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GYFrX_0c4XFHGb00

Gabby Petito, 22, was last seen on August 24, leaving a hotel in Utah. Here is a timeline of Gabby Petito's disappearance:

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Gabby Petito’s dad mocked Brian Laundrie with nickname

Gabby Petito’s dad says he had a mocking nickname for his daughter’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, who is now a “person of interest’’ in her disappearance-turned-suspected death case. Joseph Petito revealed that he’d refer to Brian as “Brianne,” according an episode of “Dr. Phil” that aired Monday. “I’ve never actually liked...
CELEBRITIES
viralhatch.com

Brian Laundrie’s sister reveals last text message she received from Gabby Petito

Brian Laundrie’s sister has revealed the last text message she received from Gabby Petito before she went missing. Following Cassie Laundrie’s interview with Good Morning America images were shared of postcards that she received from her brother’s fiancée Gabby Petito, which included the last text message exchange she had. The...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Possibly Spotted After Body Found During Search

Gabby Petito's fiance Brian Laundrie has possibly been spotted in Alabama, after authorities reported that a body believed to be Petito was found during a search in Wyoming. According to the New York Post, Mobile police stated they were investigating unconfirmed reports that the 23-year-old was seen in an area known as Tillman's Corner. Mobile is located roughly 600 miles northwest from Laundrie's home in North Port, Florida. His parents reported him missing on Friday, telling authorities that left for a nature preserve on Sept. 14 but never came home. A body had been found in Tillman's Corner, which some thought might be Laundrie, but police confirmed that it was not him.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Divers#Fianc#K9s#The Mabry Carlton Reserve#The New York Post#Crimeonline#Fbi Denver Special Agent
FOXBusiness

Missing woman Gabby Petito's Instagram account reappears after company temporarily removes profile

The Instagram account belonging to Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman reported missing on Sept. 11, appeared to be down temporarily on Wednesday morning before it reappeared. Her account under the username "gabspetito," which has over 46,000 followers, led to a blank page early Wednesday before it reappeared around 10 a.m. EDT and was visible to the public.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Brian Laundrie reportedly shared cryptic messages on Pinterest

Gabby Petito’s missing boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, apparently shared cryptic and foreboding images and messages on Pinterest – including one last month that read: "Don’t try to find me. I have finally escaped my ‘master’s’ wicked clutches," according to a report. The 23-year-old, who has been named a person of interest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Canadian Woman Snaps Photo of Man Who Resembled Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s identity saw confirmation after the discovery of the woman’s body in Teton-Bridger National Forest earlier this week. Further, investigations into the missing Brian Laundrie case have intensified. Authorities spent several days extensively searching Florida’s massive Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie’s last reported location was. However, law enforcement has continued to discover nothing of note. As a result, investigators tracking Laundrie have now put a bounty on his head, officially authorizing an arrest warrant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
New York Post

Footage shows Gabby Petito’s van in disarray after Utah police stop

Footage showing the inside of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s van showed some of their belongings messily strewn throughout the back of the camper after they were stopped by police in Utah following a 911 report of a domestic incident. The inside look into the couple’s van was captured on...
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Officials Uncover Identity of Hiker on Trail Cam After Speculation It Was Brian Laundrie

Upon further investigation, the man suspected as Brian Laundrie seen on a North Florida trail camera is in fact a local resident. Police in Okaloosa County confirmed via social media that the man seen on the Baker, Fla. trail camera was not Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of his fiancée Gabby Petito.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
New York Post

Gabby Petito’s boyfriend issues statement over her disappearance

The Florida man sought for questioning in the mysterious disappearance of Gabby Petito broke his silence Tuesday, saying it’s “an extremely difficult time” for both families. “I understand that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming,” Brian Laundrie said in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX21News.com

Police spokesperson gives update on search for Brian Laundrie

Police spokesperson gives update on search for Brian Laundrie. Police spokesperson gives update on search for Brian Laundrie. Gold Star Family Home in Colorado Springs has been renovated. FOX21 Overtime Week 4: Part one. FOX21 Overtime Week 4: Part two. FOX21 Overtime Week 4: Part three. FOX21 Overtime Week 4:...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
267K+
Followers
34K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy