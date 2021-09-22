Brian Laundrie search update: ‘Underwater recovery team’ of divers at Carlton Nature Reserve as cops hunt fiancé

AN UNDERWATER recovery team has reportedly been called to the Carlton Nature Reserve as cops hunt for the missing fiancé.

The update comes just hours after a preliminary autopsy report identified Gabby Petito's body and her death was reported as a homicide.

Authorities are still searching for Brian Laundrie who remains a person of interest.

Police, FBI agents, and K9s started searching the 24,000-acre nature reserve during the weekend without success.

The reserve is believed to be infested with alligators, poisonous snakes and mosquitoes and has thick foliage which complicates the search.

However, on Wednesday divers with an underwater recovery team were called to the reserve, Sarasota Sheriff’s Office told a local reporter.

It comes as internet sleuths are peddling a wild conspiracy that Laundrie may be hiding on a boat to evade police.

The theory, which is gaining traction on Twitter, appears to be born out from an unfounded claim that Laundrie went live on Instagram for a matter of seconds on Monday.

A clip circulating on Twitter appears to show a body of water and the side of a green vessel before abruptly cutting out.

Viewers of the clip are attempting to claim that Laundrie "accidentally" went live on Instagram before realizing and hastily cutting off the feed.

Laundrie and Gabby were roughly two months into a four-month adventure when Laundrie returned to his Florida home with their van on September 1.

The transit was found parked outside Laundrie's parents' home, where he and Petito had lived for the past two years.

Following his return to Florida, Laundrie was later reported missing by his family after allegedly telling them that he was going to take a hike in the Mabry Carlton Reserve.

Laundrie's parents said that they drove his car home from a Florida wildlife reserve after he "failed to return from a hike" - days before they reported him missing.

On Monday, cops searched the home of Laundrie and bundled his parents into a police van after declaring the area a "crime scene."

The FBI announced a "search warrant" twice before they removed Chris and Roberta Laundrie from the home. The parents were placed in a van on their lawn.

Police also towed away Laundrie's silver Mustang from his parents' home.

It's believed that Laundrie may have driven the Mustang when he allegedly went for a hike in a 25,000 acre nature reserve in the Sarasota area on Tuesday, the last time his family says they saw him.

Laundrie's parents reportedly told police they realized Brian hadn't come back from his hike "on Wednesday or Thursday," and that's when they went to pick up the Mustang and drove it back to their home.

When asked by local reporter Brian Entin if Laundrie's parents could be leading them in the wrong direction, police said they are "working to corroborate their story."

"They did not say 'we believe the parents or we know for sure that Brian was hiking in this reserve'," shared Entin.

Cops had previously left a note on the car, which requested it be removed, but the family left the vehicle there until Thursday, hoping Laundrie would return to it, Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino told the New York Post.

However, a video appears to show the car parked on the Laundrie’s driveway Wednesday, according to a Crimeonline report.

And footage from reporter Brian Entin appeared to show the Mustang convertible back in the driveway on Wednesday night.

Laundrie's parents remained at their Florida home as of Tuesday afternoon.

Gabby's killer, who has not been named, is now listed among the FBI's Most Wanted as the agency hunts for information on the young woman's final movements.

They narrowed down her final days to between August 27 and August 30 as they call on the public to contact them if they saw her during this time near the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Wyoming.

Teton County Coroner Dr Brent Blue said on Tuesday that Gabby's official cause of death is still pending final autopsy results but that the initial manner of death is homicide.

"The FBI's commitment to justice is at the forefront of each and every investigation," FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Scheider said in a statement as Gabby's identification was confirmed.

"The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms Petito's death is held accountable for their actions.

"Mr Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest," he added.

"Anyone with information concerning Mr Laudrie's role in this manner or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI."

Officers continued to search for Laundrie on Wednesday

Gabby Petito's body was identified on Tuesday Credit: bizarre_design_ / Instagram

Gabby Petito, 22, was last seen on August 24, leaving a hotel in Utah. Here is a timeline of Gabby Petito's disappearance:

