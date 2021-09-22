CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Common Causes of Fall Allergies and How to Avoid Them

As summer blooms begin to die away and plants start to lose their leaves, their collective remnants are like histamine harriers against the 35 million Americans that suffer from seasonal allergies. As if that weren’t enough, autumn allergies might affect a person differently or more severely than those in the springtime. Fortunately, there are effective ways to treat even the most common fall allergies.

