Hate Broccoli? Your Oral Microbiome Might Be the Reason

By Molly Campbell
technologynetworks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe words "eat your vegetables" can be the stuff of nightmares for some children, particularly if said vegetables are of the Brassica genus, including broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage. A new study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry suggests that the oral microbiome may contribute to a love or hate for these veggies. The research was conducted at CSIRO, Australia’s Science Research Agency.

