UPDATE FOR THE COMPOSTING CROWD

Slab City Organics, owned and operated by Greg Rater of Sherman, was recently reregistered and certified as a recognized composting facility. Due to an effort supported by Ward, with the direction from Dave Spann of Chautauqua County Soil and Water, and Rob Halbohm, formerly of Chautauqua County Soil and Water, Slab City Organics was given the green light by the DEC. With 30 years of experience in static composting, Rater’s operation is ready and able to accept biodegradable material that as of now ends up in the landfill. Now that Rater’s years-long effort is realized, Slab City will eventually provide three-year chemical free organically certified topsoil. This is one step closer to a greener and more environmentally friendly Chautauqua County.
