Mack Brown 'Disappointed' in ACC Review of Illegal Hits

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – No. 21 North Carolina notched its second win of the season Saturday night with a convincing 59-39 win over Virginia. The offense came out firing and UNC jumped out to a 24-7 lead early in the second quarter. The Cavaliers proceeded to end the half with 21 unanswered points to take a 28-24 lead. The second half saw the same from the UNC offense as it outscored UVA, 35-11, to put the game away. Sam Howell put on another fantastic performance, throwing for 307 yards and five touchdowns while running for an additional 112 yards on the ground. Josh Downs shined again with an eight-reception, 203-yard, two-touchdown performance including a diving grab in the back of the endzone, while Khafre Brown had a big 75-yard touchdown strike.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO