Mack Brown 'Disappointed' in ACC Review of Illegal Hits

By Greg Barnes
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The ACC’s decision not to take action against Virginia for what appeared to be flagrant fouls in No. 21 North Carolina’s 59-39 victory on Saturday drew the ire of Mack Brown on Wednesday morning. “When I addressed it with the conference office, and I thought it...

