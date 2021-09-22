CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Nathen Garson is Willie Garson’s son.

By Brandon Pitt
centralrecorder.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEX and the City’s Willie Garson passed away on September 21, 2021, after a battle with cancer. His adopted son, Nathen Garson, is the 57-year old. Willie Garson’s actor son Nathen Garson is Nathen Garson. After Garson fulfilled his dream to become a father, he adopted him in 2009. The...

centralrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Matt Bomer Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late White Collar Co-Star Willie Garson: 'I Love You Forever'

Matt Bomer is remembering his White Collar co-star Willie Garson, whose death was confirmed Tuesday by his son Nathen. “Willie, I don’t understand,” Bomer began his Instagram tribute. “And it’s not fair. This past year, you taught me so much about courage and resilience and love. I still haven’t wrapped my head around a world without you in it — where I can’t call you when I need to laugh, or be inspired. The last thing you did when we said goodbye was pull down your mask (I hate covid), smile, and wink at me. I know that it wasn’t reflective of the pain you were going through, but it was indicative of everything you were and are to me: someone who lifted me up, who made me better, and who always, always made me smile. This also reminded me how strong our White Collar family is. We were all there for Willie, and for each other.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Scarface’s Son Donated One of His Kidneys to Him

Good news has come for Dirty South pioneer and Geto Boys frontman Brad “Scarface” Jordan. He revealed via social media that his son has decided to donate his kidney to combat Scarface’s kidney failure, which he has faced since last year. Face contracted COVID-19 last year, which he said initiated...
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Garson
Popculture

Willie Garson Leaves Inspiring Message Behind in His Final Tweet

Just two weeks before his death at the age of 57, Sex and the City star Willie Garson took to social media with a message of love and kindness. Shared on Saturday, Sept. 4, Garson encouraged his followers to "be kind to each other" and to "approach kindness." The post marked his final on the social media platform before his Tuesday passing.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Willie Garson Remembered As “Delightful Actor” & “Friend Who Loved Me At My Worst”

Refresh for latest … Tributes are hitting social media for Willie Garson, the Sex and the City fan favorite who later starred on White Collar. He died today of cancer at 57. “I love you so much papa,” Garson’s son Nathen wrote on Instagram. “Rest in peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you.” Some big names in TV already, including some of Garson’s co-stars, have weighed in on Twitter. We’ll update this post as more come in. ‘Sex and the City’ Family Mourns “Amazing” Willie Garson Who...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Kristin Davis pays tribute to Willie Garson

Kristin Davis has been left "bereft" by Willie Garson's death. The 56-year-old actress paid tribute to her "smart and funny" 'Sex and the City' co-star - who died on Tuesday (21.09.21) aged 57 following a short illness - as she reflected on the decades that they have known one another.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Mathematics#Sex#The College Of Wooster#Authority Magazine
talesbuzz.com

Willie Garson’s Journey To Becoming ‘Best Dad Ever’ To Adopted Son Nathen Is Something Out Of A Dream! Look Back On Their Special Bond

Willie Garson gave joy to Sex and the City fans across the world, but the life he changed the most was his beloved adopted son Nathen’s. As we reported, the star died on Tuesday afternoon at the age of 57 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. At the time of his death, he was surrounded by family — which wasn’t complete until Garson adopted Nathen a little over ten years ago.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Willie Garson's cause of death revealed: star died of pancreatic cancer

Willie Garson's cause of death was pancreatic cancer. The 'Sex and the City' actor - who recently reprised his role as Stanford Blatch for upcoming reboot 'And Just Like That...' - passed away on Tuesday (21.09.21) afternoon aged 57, and it has now been confirmed his cause of death was pancreatic cancer.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
femalefirst.co.uk

Hilarie Burton vows to honour Willie Garson's last wish

Hilarie Burton has pledged to honour Willie Garson by getting his book published. Hilarie Burton has promised to make Willie Garson's final dream a reality. The 39-year-old actress has been left devastated by the passing of her former 'White Collar' co-star - who died earlier this week aged 57 following a short illness - but has vowed to keep his memory alive by getting the book he recently finished writing published.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Celebrities Pay Tribute to Willie Garson After His Death

The entertainment world was met with some tragic news on Tuesday, when it was confirmed that actor Willie Garson has passed away at the age of 57. The prolific actor had a career spanning four decades, including beloved roles such as Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, Mozzie in White Collar, Ralph in Little Manhattan, Martin Lloyd in Stargate SG-1, and Gerald Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0. The news of the actor's death was first broken in a tweet by actor Rob Morrow, and was later confirmed by Garson's family. The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, although TMZ reported that the actor had been battling cancer.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Johnny Knoxville Remembers Willie Garson's 'Jackass' Appearance in Touching Tribute

Following actor Willis Garson's untimely death, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has shared a touching tribute to the late star who once appeared in one of the franchise's movies. Taking to Instagram, Knoxville posted a couple of photos of Garson, including one showing the actor doing a stunt with some of the guys in the second Jackass film. My buddy Willie Garson passed yesterday and it saddens me greatly," Knoxville wrote in the post caption. "He was such a bright light, so goddamn funny and a wonderful person even though he liked to complain about everything."
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Sarah Jessica Parker says she's 'not ready yet' to publicly mourn Willie Garson

The difference between Noth's post and others is Sarah Jessica Parker's comment underneath it: "Thank you dearest Chris. I'm not ready yet. Xxx" Noth has portrayed Mr. Big, the love interest and eventual husband of SJP's Carrie Bradshaw since Sex and the City's original HBO run, bleeding into the two feature-length films and now HBO Max's forthcoming limited series revival And Just Like That...
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Willie Garson Was Nearly Done Filming SATC Revival – But Sarah Jessica Parker Considering What To Do With Stanford For Next Season

The Sex and the City revival plans to honor Willie Garson. As fans know, the actor was reprising his role as the beloved Stanford Blatch in the reboot when he tragically passed away earlier this week from pancreatic cancer. And although the show hasn’t wrapped up filming just yet, a source revealed to DailyMail.com that his death isn’t being added in since the season’s script is “set in stone,” and Garson mostly finished filming in July. The insider explained:
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘White Collar’ Stars & Creator Remember Willie Garson: “You Were the Best Of Us”

USA’s White Collar was conceived as a two-hander — a story of a suave thief, Neal, played by Matt Bomer, and a by-the-book FBI agent, Peter, played by Tim DeKay, who form an unlikely partnership to solve crimes. But it was Neal’s genius and paranoid con man best friend Mozzie, played by Willie Garson, who regularly stole the show. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery Today, following the news of Garson’s death at 57, his partner in crime Bomer posted an emotional tribute on Instagram next to a gallery of photos of the two through the years. “I...
TV SERIES
Pitchfork

Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding Dies at 39

Girls Aloud member Sarah Harding has died, The Guardian and BBC News report. The singer disclosed in August 2020 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and that the disease had advanced to other parts of her body. Earlier today (September 5), Harding’s mother Marie broke the news of Sarah’s death in a post on the singer’s official Instagram account, which you can read in full below. “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away,” she wrote. “Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.” Harding was 39 years old.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy