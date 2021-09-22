CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSU holds weekly open interviews for jobs

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University currently has 24 open jobs and is collaborating with Southeast KANSASWORKS on weekly open interviews.

Each Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon, anyone interested in learning more or getting help applying may drop by Southeast KANSASWORKS, 216 N. Broadway, and speak with human resources representatives from Pittsburg State.

They will offer assistance navigating the online application process, completing a resume, and answering questions about each open job. Current jobs range from teaching to custodial to customer service to recruiting, and include entry-level, mid-level and administrative positions.

For a complete list of open jobs, visit pittstate.edu/hr/jobs.

