Triton Schools Food Service Experiences Supply Chain Issues
BOURBON – Triton School Corporation Food Service teams are excited to have students back in school and serving healthy school meals to fuel students for a success day. It is important for families to know that school meal programs nationwide are experiencing many of the same supply chain issues that have impacted restaurants and grocery stores close to home, according to Triton Schools Corporation’s Facebook page.timesuniononline.com
