Purdue Extension Offers Mental Health First Aid Training
On Oct. 14, Purdue Extension – Kosciusko County will offer Mental Health First Aid training at their office in downtown Warsaw. This eight-hour training course, which includes two hours of prework online and six hours of in-person instruction, gives people the tools to identify when someone might be struggling with a mental health or substance use problem and to connect them with appropriate support and resources when necessary, according to a news release from Purdue Extension.timesuniononline.com
