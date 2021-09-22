Dead By Daylight Walking Dead crossover teased by Norman Reedus
It’s looking like there might be a Dead By Daylight Daryl Dixon survivor coming to the popular horror multiplayer game. A post by Daryl’s actor Norman Reedus — who, of course, also stars in this week’s Death Stranding: Director’s Cut — seems to be teasing the arrival of Daryl as a survivor character in a Dead By Daylight Walking Dead crossover. So what is this tease, and when can players expect to see Dead By Daylight’s Norman Reedus?www.gamerevolution.com
Comments / 0