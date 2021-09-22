CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dead By Daylight Walking Dead crossover teased by Norman Reedus

gamerevolution.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s looking like there might be a Dead By Daylight Daryl Dixon survivor coming to the popular horror multiplayer game. A post by Daryl’s actor Norman Reedus — who, of course, also stars in this week’s Death Stranding: Director’s Cut — seems to be teasing the arrival of Daryl as a survivor character in a Dead By Daylight Walking Dead crossover. So what is this tease, and when can players expect to see Dead By Daylight’s Norman Reedus?

www.gamerevolution.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Why The Walking Dead's latest death is more painful than you'd expect

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 3 spoilers follow. The only thing more remarkable than The Walking Dead surviving for eleven whole seasons is that some of the original survivors are actually still with us. Not many though, mind you. After eleven tough years, the only ones who stuck with this show through thick and thin are Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride AKA Daryl and Carol.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Reedus
FanSided

Norman Reedus gives shout out to stunt double Joshua Romeo

The Walking Dead has many scenes that rely on stunt doubles for the safety of the actors. We have seen many photos online of side by sides of actors with their doubles. Sometimes they look very similar and others it makes you wonder how we didn’t notice it wasn’t the actor. Especially the time Chandler Riggs’ double was a woman. Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon, gave a shout-out to his current stunt man on social media today.
CELEBRITIES
gamerevolution.com

The Walking Dead Season 11: Does Judith die

Judith has been a character on The Walking Dead for a while, but for a long time, she was a background character because she was a baby. However, with the big time skip at the beginning of Season 9, the writers have been giving her a more prominent role in the Alexandria plotline. Given that she’s now a main character, and it’s the last season, fans are wondering if Judith will die in The Walking Dead Season 11.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Dead By Daylight#The Crossover#Deadbydaylight
Den of Geek

The Walking Dead Season 11: Leah Twist Explained

This The Walking Dead feature contains spoilers. One of the issues with the collection of bonus bottle episodes rolled out at the end of Season 10 of The Walking Dead is that they were constructed in such a way that they didn’t especially matter to the overall narrative. Sure, they were fun. They had some great character moments to help explain just how our survivors ended up the people they are, and what sort of adventures they might have been up to in between seasons, but they haven’t exactly carried a lot of narrative weight this far in season 11.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Wants Negan "Going Down Swinging" on The Walking Dead

When The Walking Dead ends, actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan wants Negan going solo or "going down swinging." Negan came in swinging Lucille (and has since retired the barbwire-wrapped baseball bat for a crowbar), and he might go out the same way if the Reapers hunt him down with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) on their mission to Meridian. Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show ahead of the mid-season finale ominously titled "For Blood," Morgan said he doesn't know how The Walking Dead ends but knows the ending he wants for Negan:
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Reveals What Happened After Jadis Disappeared With Rick Grimes

What comes after the fateful helicopter flight Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) took with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) on The Walking Dead? When Jadis touches down in Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, viewers will learn more about what happened during the six years skipped over after a Civic Republic Military helicopter airlifted a gravely wounded Rick to safety in the Season 9 episode "What Comes After." The spin-off will bridge the gap with new intel when Jadis returns to the Walking Dead Universe for the first time since 2018 — this time as a decorated officer in the CRM.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
FanSided

The Walking Dead: World Beyond adds new cast members

We are only a week away from the AMC premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 2. Fans of The Walking Dead spin-off series are excited to see what this second and final season will bring. This series will dive deeper into the world of the CRM and will also see the crossover of Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) from the flagship series.
TV SERIES
thesfnews.com

“Walking Dead” Recap: ‘Rendition’

HOLLYWOOD—Danger still lurks on “The Walking Dead” people. Daryl and Dog learned that in this week’s episode ‘Rendition’ which witnessed the duo under the capture of the nefarious The Reapers. Daryl attempted to divert attention from the enemies that managed to nab him because with the Reapers, the moment you think you are safe, that is the moment you are not safe people.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Pope Is One of the Scariest Villains to Appear on 'The Walking Dead'

One of the most brutal villains to appear in The Walking Dead to date, Pope (Ritchie Coster) is on course to establish himself as the face of cruelty. As the leader of the Reapers, a group of war veterans ready to do whatever it takes to survive, Pope has already shown his true colors by burning a person alive. So, what's there to know about Pope? Who plays the character in The Walking Dead?
RELIGION
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4: "Rendition"

Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Dog reconnect with a familiar face when The Walking Dead unmasks the Reapers in "Rendition." The Dixons were on a mission to Meridian with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) when the Reapers attacked the group on the road in "Acheron: PArt 2," scattering the survivors hunted down by the skull-masked killers in "Hunted." In Season 11 Episode 4, streaming now on AMC+ and premiering tonight at 9/8c on AMC, Meridian is revealed when Daryl suffers the wrath of Pope (Ritchie Coster), the newest villain out for blood on The Walking Dead.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Whisperers Walk Again in The Walking Dead Trailer

The survivors will turn whispers into screams once more when what's left of The Whisperers return on The Walking Dead. In Season 10, the heroes silenced the Whisperers when Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) killed pack leader Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) bested Beta (Ryan Hurst) to end the Whisperer War. With casualties on both sides, including the deaths of Siddiq (Avi Nash) and Whisperer Mary (Thora Birch), another loss was the burning of the Hilltop Colony. Once home to Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and her young son, the Whisperers scorched the Hilltop to ashes in the Season 10 episodes "Morning Star" and "Walk With Us."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Does Daryl's Dog Die on The Walking Dead?

Does the dog die on The Walking Dead? Spoiler warning: read on to find out if there's any animal harm in Season 11 Episode 4, "Rendition." If Dog dies, we riot. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Dog track down an old friend and get captured by the Reapers, the squad of human-hunting killers who are Pope's (Ritchie Coster) "Chosen Ones" baptized by fire. After Walking Dead viewers voted Daryl's dog as the fan-favorite they're most worried about dying in Season 11, Reedus said on Talking Dead, "I think [Daryl] would go to any lengths to protect Dog. He's been out in the woods, that dog has been his best buddy. I think if anybody hurt the dog he would just go ballistic, apesh*t."
TV SERIES
EW.com

The Walking Dead recap: Pope and the Reapers are unmasked

It's time for another Walking Dead info dump. "Rendition," the fourth episode of season 11, is the part where we find out exactly who the Reapers are, their origins, their leader, and what their overall deal is. It's fitting that we learn all of this through the lens of Daryl because someone from his past ties directly into these masked adversaries.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy