Dead By Daylight Walking Dead crossover teased by Norman Reedus

This The Walking Dead feature contains spoilers. One of the issues with the collection of bonus bottle episodes rolled out at the end of Season 10 of The Walking Dead is that they were constructed in such a way that they didn’t especially matter to the overall narrative. Sure, they were fun. They had some great character moments to help explain just how our survivors ended up the people they are, and what sort of adventures they might have been up to in between seasons, but they haven’t exactly carried a lot of narrative weight this far in season 11.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO