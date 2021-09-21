‘Star Wars: Visions’ Producer Addresses Concerns Of Franchise Fatigue
Star Wars: Visions executive producer and LucasFilm Vice President James Waugh has addressed concerns of franchise fatigue surrounding the property. Since the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, there hasn’t been a period where something Star Wars-related hasn’t been released. Since then, Disney and LucasFilm have released two direct sequels to The Force Awakens and two additional films set in the franchise’s universe. While the film output has, for the time being, been suspended, new releases on Disney Plus happen on what feels like a regular occurrence.heroichollywood.com
