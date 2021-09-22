VIDEO: Preview the Soundtrack for ‘Disney Enchantment’ in a Behind the Scenes Sneak Peek

You have been waiting for this moment. After months of planning and saving, you’re finally standing on Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom. The lights dim and the Cinderella Castle comes to life with bright, magical projections. Stunning fireworks light up the sky and everything around you seems to glow with shimmering gold Pixie Dust. The nighttime spectacular at Magic Kingdom Park is one of those Disney experiences that is hard to describe as it’s a must-do to experience for yourself. As with most Disney storytelling, you see in Disney films and entertainment, music is really what sets the stage to be enveloped in the story, especially when visiting a Disney Park. As the Theme Park prepares for its 50th Anniversary celebration debuting on October 1, we now have a sneak peek into a recording session for Magic Kingdom’s newest nighttime spectacular, “Disney Enchantment”.

