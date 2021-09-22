CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

VIDEO: Preview the Soundtrack for ‘Disney Enchantment’ in a Behind the Scenes Sneak Peek

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney posted a behind-the-scenes preview of the new soundtrack for “Disney Enchantment,” the nighttime spectacular coming to the Magic Kingdom on October 1. Watch and listen in the Disney Parks TikTok below. @disneyparks. POV: You are in the recording session of the music for the new “Disney Enchantment” 🎶🎆 #DisneyWorld50...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney Forced Major Child Actress to Turn Down Iconic Roles

When we think of Disney child stars, we typically talk about those who grew up with shows on the Disney Channel such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more. We tend to forget that there are many generations of child stars forged in Disney’s image, and for some, that start truly shaped their career.
MOVIES
theintelligencer.com

Sneak Peek: Edwardsville Art Fair artists previews - Part 21

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Art Fair will be held at City Park in downtown Edwardsville from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26. The fine art show features the original works of dozens of artists as well as local food and drink. The three-day fair is an opportunity for families to see, make and buy art.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Sneak Peek of Creations Shop Revealed Ahead of Tomorrow’s Opening at EPCOT

Ahead of tomorrow’s official opening, Disney has shared a sneak peek at the interior of Creations Shop at EPCOT. The sneak peek was shared on the Disney Parks TikTok account, which shows off some of the new decor and the merchandise that’ll be featured at the new shop. Above, you can see part of a Mickey Mouse mural, along with some of the brightly-colored apparel inspired by EPCOT’s re-imagining.
SHOPPING
outtherecolorado.com

Sneak peek reveals behind-the-scenes look at Denver's new Meow Wolf attraction

Dizzying. Fascinating. Cool. Astonishing. Colorful. Surprising. Awe-inspiring. Wow. These words will fall from the lips of visitors as they wander through the Meow Wolf Denver permanent exhibit Convergence Station – a four-story wonderland of art, culture, music and food. Ahead of Friday's planned grand opening the venue has offered sneak peeks daily this week as employees have shown off the company’s most ambitious exhibit to date at 1338 1st St. It's the white building hovering between the Interstate 25 and Colfax Avenue viaducts.
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

VIDEO: Disney Shares Sneak Peek of New EPCOT Fireworks Show

We’re just a few weeks away from the official opening of a new nighttime spectacular at EPCOT!. On October 1st, Harmonious will debut in the World Showcase Lagoon, featuring projections, screen technology, fireworks, and Disney music from a variety of cultures. And if you’re ready to check out the show, then you need to see the sneak peek video that Disney released today!
LIFESTYLE
WTOP

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of Fired Up with Jake and John

When Mike “Jake” Jakaitis and John Domen went to talk with several pitmasters for their podcast, “Fired Up with Jake and John,” they brought along a camera and documented themselves talking to the chefs and sampling their barbecue. As their summer of barbecue comes to an end, the two WTOP...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agent#Enchantment#Spaceship Earth#Disney Parks Disney
wdwinfo.com

Sneak Peek at Menus for Steakhouse 71 Opening October 1st at Disney World

Disney Parks Blog has given us a first look at the menus for Steakhouse 71 which is set to open October 1st! Steakhouse 71 will be located in Disney’s Contemporary Resort in the location that formerly housed The Wave of American Flavors. While many have been saddened by the closure of The Wave, others are excited at the prospect of a steakhouse once again joining The Contemporary. Some might remember Concourse Steakhouse which sat in the current location of Contempo Cafe.
RESTAURANTS
WDW News Today

FIRST LOOK: ‘EARidescent’ Mickey Balloons for Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Today, we happened upon a crew shooting promotional footage, including new Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Mickey balloons. The balloons feature a blue Mickey with the Cinderella Castle 50th logo in gold inside an EARidescent globe balloon. While no official confirmation of celebratory balloons has been made, it seems likely...
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of the NEW Cirque du Soleil Show Coming to Disney World!

In just a few months, Disney World will be getting a BRAND new Cirque du Soleil show — Drawn to Life!. The show was originally supposed to open some time ago, but its arrival to Disney Springs was delayed. In November, however, this show will finally open, blending together a uniquely Disney story with the amazing performances Cirque du Soleil is known for. Want to get a behind the scenes look at the show? Then we’ve got something special for you!
ENTERTAINMENT
allears.net

Sneak Peek at Disney World’s 50th Anniversary TV Special!

We can’t wait to head to Disney World for its 50th anniversary celebrations all across the parks!. As you get ready to experience the new restaurants, attractions, shows, and beyond, you can even celebrate the huge occasion at home before visiting!. ABC has shared a first look at its 2-hour...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
disneydining.com

Listen In! Sneak Peek Into “Disney Enchantment” Recording Session

You have been waiting for this moment. After months of planning and saving, you’re finally standing on Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom. The lights dim and the Cinderella Castle comes to life with bright, magical projections. Stunning fireworks light up the sky and everything around you seems to glow with shimmering gold Pixie Dust. The nighttime spectacular at Magic Kingdom Park is one of those Disney experiences that is hard to describe as it’s a must-do to experience for yourself. As with most Disney storytelling, you see in Disney films and entertainment, music is really what sets the stage to be enveloped in the story, especially when visiting a Disney Park. As the Theme Park prepares for its 50th Anniversary celebration debuting on October 1, we now have a sneak peek into a recording session for Magic Kingdom’s newest nighttime spectacular, “Disney Enchantment”.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

VIDEO: First Look at ‘Disney Enchantment’ Nighttime Show Projections on Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom

Alongside the announcement that Disney would be live-streaming the new fireworks spectacular on September 30, they have shared a behind-the-scenes look at “Disney Enchantment,” coming October 1 to Magic Kingdom. The video previews some of the projections onto Cinderella Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. Watch Walt Disney Imagineers put the...
LIFESTYLE
thekingdominsider.com

Disney Institute Offers a Sneak Peek at ‘50 Years of Magical Learnings from Walt Disney World Resort’

As Walt Disney once said, “When you’re curious, you find lots of interesting things to do.” And, as a Disney Parks Blog fan, you are definitely more curious than others about new Disney experiences! That’s why I’m excited to share with you a sneak peek at something you may have never done before—virtually venture behind the scenes to explore the business behind the magic.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Prince John ‘Artfully Evil’ and Ludwig Von Drake Pins Arrive at Disneyland Resort

Two new pins have debuted at Disneyland Resort: a new Limited Edition “Artfully Evil” pin featuring King John, and a Limited Release Ludwig von Drake pin. The newest release of the Artfully Evil limited edition collection features the tax-hungry Prince John and his righthand snake, Sir Hiss, next to an ornate J surrounded by gold coins. The pin is limited edition of 3,000.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy