Grace College & Seminary Akron, Ohio, Celebrates Record Enrollment
WINONA LAKE – Grace College & Seminary Akron, Ohio, welcomed a record-breaking total of 67 students to its programs this fall. The seminary, in its inaugural year in Ohio, welcomed 11 students this year who are pursuing a Master of Arts in local church ministry. The undergraduate program in biblical studies grew 17% from last year and has seen steady growth since it began in 2017, according to a news release from Grace College.timesuniononline.com
