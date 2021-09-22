CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Grace College & Seminary Akron, Ohio, Celebrates Record Enrollment

By Staff Report
Times-Union Newspaper
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINONA LAKE – Grace College & Seminary Akron, Ohio, welcomed a record-breaking total of 67 students to its programs this fall. The seminary, in its inaugural year in Ohio, welcomed 11 students this year who are pursuing a Master of Arts in local church ministry. The undergraduate program in biblical studies grew 17% from last year and has seen steady growth since it began in 2017, according to a news release from Grace College.

timesuniononline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times-Union Newspaper

Grace College & Seminary President Dr. Bill Katip Announces Retirement

WINONA LAKE – On Monday, Sept. 20, Grace College President Dr. Bill Katip announced his plan to retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year. Katip has worked in higher education for 47 years, the past eight years as the sixth president of Grace College and Theological Seminary. “Bill...
WINONA LAKE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Grace College Welcomes Largest-Ever Incoming Class

WINONA LAKE — The Grace College 2021 incoming class is one that will go down in school history. This fall, the institution welcomed an all-time high of 471 new students to its campus, according to a news release from Grace. Grace’s incoming class is also the most socioeconomically and ethnically diverse since the institution opened in 1937. The school’s overall enrollment totals 1,919 students this semester.
WINONA LAKE, IN
WDTN

Cedarville University breaks enrollment record

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Cedarville University broke its student enrollment record for the fifteenth year in a row. According to Cedarville University, the school has continued to defy the lower-than-normal enrollment numbers predicted due to COVID-19. Fran Campbell, the university registrar, reported that Cedarville University’s undergrad, graduate and high school...
CEDARVILLE, OH
cedarville.edu

Celebrating 15th Consecutive Record Enrollment

For decades, experts have been predicting lower-than-normal student enrollment numbers for public and private universities across the country. This trend was expected in 2021, especially given concerns from COVID-19. At Cedarville University, however, the story is much different than the national trend, even with the coronavirus pandemic. For the 15th...
CEDARVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Education
newsdakota.com

Record Enrollment Reported at University of Jamestown

JAMESTOWM, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Among a national decline in higher education enrollment, University of Jamestown has achieved success in breaking its enrollment record, and welcoming the largest number of students to campus in the University’s history for the 21-22 academic year. A total of 1,295 students will be taking classes...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State enrollment hits Columbus campus record: 61,677 students

Ohio State University welcomed its most diverse class and the greatest number of students to its Columbus campus this fall semester, according to recently released enrollment data. The university has released its annual autumn semester report, which includes data about Ohio State's undergraduate, graduate and professional students at all its...
OHIO STATE
NWI.com

Longtime president of private Grace College plans to retire

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (AP) — The longtime president of Grace College and Theological Seminary is retiring after nearly 10 years at the helm of the private Christian university. School officials announced Monday that Bill Katip plans to retire at the end of the current academic year as president of the northern Indiana school. The university will work with a search firm to find the Winona Lake campus' next leader.
WINONA LAKE, IN
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Grace alum endows chair at college

1st ever at school; $1.5 million fund for science faculty. The first student who majored in chemistry at Grace College recently established a $1.5 million fund benefiting the science program, the Winona Lake private school announced Thursday. Specifically, the fund created by Gene and Wanda Inman is for an endowed...
WINONA LAKE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seminary#High School#Church History#Winona Lake#Grace College Akron#Old#Grace Akron#Christian
1230kfjb.com

College Enrollment Down

Fall enrollment is down at the three state universities The University of Northern Iowa has been trying to get its numbers back up for several years. In-person classes are back after going online for a time during the pandemic. Woods says they aren’t sure how the pandemic impacted enrollment. Iowa...
COLLEGES
KEYC

Bethany Lutheran College sets new enrollment record

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Bethany Lutheran College’s fall 2021 enrollment marks an all-time high in the college’s history. Exactly 800 students are currently taking classes from Bethany, an increase from last fall’s record enrollment of 778 students. Included among the 800 students are 660 undergraduate, 15 graduate, high school students...
MANKATO, MN
eaglecountryonline.com

Ivy Tech Community College Hosting Express Enrollment

Prospective students will complete their enrollment steps and sign up for classes that start October 20, 2021. (INDIANAPOLIS) - Ivy Tech Community College will host Express Enrollment starting Monday, September 27 to Friday, October 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. During the event, prospective students will complete their enrollment steps and sign up for classes that start October 20, 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
tribuneledgernews.com

Enrollment up at some Illinois colleges

(The Center Square) – Officials at Northern Illinois University say policy changes have led to the largest year-over-year percentage increase in the freshmen class in more than 20 years. The new class totals nearly 2,300 students, up 12% from 2020. It’s the fifth-straight year of growth among incoming freshmen in...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Quad Cities Onlines

Five dead in Akron, Ohio house fire

Authorities say five people are dead and four are injured in a house fire in northern Ohio. The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office says two adults and three children were killed.
OHIO STATE
collegeadvantage.com

Ohio’s 529 Plan Celebrates Winners of 2021 Cincinnati Reds College Savings Grand Slam

The Cincinnati Reds and Ohio’s 529 Plan, CollegeAdvantage, teamed up again in 2021 to help Reds families to hit a grand slam for their higher education goals last summer. One lucky Reds fan received a grand prize of a $10,000 college savings award to load the bases for their existing CollegeAdvantage Direct 529 account. The winner, Megan Kolb, has divided the college savings award between the Ohio’s 529 Plan accounts of her two children, Reece and Ben.
OHIO STATE
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Record enrollment at Jamestown amid a national enrollment decline

JAMESTOWN, N.D.: Among a national decline in higher education enrollment, University of Jamestown has achieved success in breaking its enrollment record, and welcoming the largest number of students to campus in the University’s history for the 21-22 academic year. A total of 1,295 students will be taking classes at UJ this year, which includes 469 new students (376 undergraduate and 93 graduate), and 826 returning students. This is the second year in a row that University of Jamestown has continued to increase enrollment.
JAMESTOWN, ND
wglt.org

Heartland Community College Enrollment Rebounds

Heartland Community College reported Tuesday it has returned to pre-pandemic levels of students. As of the 10th day of classes, student enrollment was 4,436, a 2.5% increase from the start of the fall term last year. Credit hours dropped slightly compared to 2020, by .7%. “Community colleges across the nation...
NORMAL, IL
247Sports

How to watch: Ohio State vs. Akron

Ohio State's attempt to climb back up after getting knocked down, following a Week 2 loss to Oregon at home, began last week. The jury is still out on what this Buckeye team will be this year, with head coach Ryan Day even admitting this week that the identity of the team remains a work in progress. But Saturday brings another step toward establishing that.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy