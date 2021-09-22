Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie’s Neighbor Speaks Out About Homicide Confirmation

The final autopsy results confirming the cause of death for Gabby Petito might not be revealed for weeks. The initial ruling, however, confirms a homicide. The FBI is now ramping up its investigation as it moves into a “criminal investigation” status. They also added the mysterious death of Gabby Petito to their “America’s Most Wanted” database.

“Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI,” Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement according to CNN.

As the Laundrie family continues to keep their silence, neighbors of Brian are speaking out.

Neighbor Provides Comments Regarding the Gabby Petito Case

Charlene Guthrie is a North Port resident of Florida, who shares a street with Brian Laundrie. Actually, their houses are right across from each other. In talking to Fox News, she provided the following statement about the current circumstances of the Gabby Petito case:

“I’m really upset now because … [the Laundries] should have absolutely come forward now,” Guthrie told Fox News Digital. “I mean, I just … can’t believe they didn’t do something. I’m really angry now that they … let this go. And that everything was so natural and they remained so normal through the whole thing, you know, while they were here, till he went on the run.”

Guthrie also went on to detail the Laundrie family’s odd behavior upon Brian’s brief reported return at the beginning of September, before he took off.

“He mowed the lawn. Him and his mother went for a bicycle ride around the block,” Guthrie said. “I mean, everything was just normal life once he came back. And I just can’t get over the fact that they — it seemed like nothing bothered him. How can you do that?”

Brian’s parents maintain that he left for the Reserve on September 14th, though they did not get in touch with authorities about his disappearance until days later. The official report was made on September 17th. This behavior by the family leaves neighbors in the community upset. Guthrie says despite the fact that Brian Laundrie is not a wanted criminal in the Gabby Petito investigation, it all looks “really, really bad for him.”

The Search for Brian Laundrie Continues

Officials were forced to call off their search for Brian Laundrie in the Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve Tuesday night after darkness fell. Their statements indicated picking the search back up Wednesday morning. Tuesday’s search involved teams covering both land and air space with ATVs and drones. Unfortunately, their search came back inconclusive with no signs of Brian Laundrie and “nothing to report.”

The FBI is imploring anyone who was near the Spread Creek Dispersed Campsite between Aug 27 and Aug 30 and may have interacted with Gabby Petito or Brian Laundrie or who may have seen their van to call 1-800-CALL-FBI. Photos can be directly uploaded to the following link: http://fbi.gov/petito