CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie’s Neighbor Speaks Out About Homicide Confirmation

By Kati Kuuseoks
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tOF24_0c4X6m9400

The final autopsy results confirming the cause of death for Gabby Petito might not be revealed for weeks. The initial ruling, however, confirms a homicide. The FBI is now ramping up its investigation as it moves into a “criminal investigation” status. They also added the mysterious death of Gabby Petito to their “America’s Most Wanted” database.

“Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI,” Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement according to CNN.

As the Laundrie family continues to keep their silence, neighbors of Brian are speaking out.

Neighbor Provides Comments Regarding the Gabby Petito Case

Charlene Guthrie is a North Port resident of Florida, who shares a street with Brian Laundrie. Actually, their houses are right across from each other. In talking to Fox News, she provided the following statement about the current circumstances of the Gabby Petito case:

“I’m really upset now because … [the Laundries] should have absolutely come forward now,” Guthrie told Fox News Digital. “I mean, I just … can’t believe they didn’t do something. I’m really angry now that they … let this go. And that everything was so natural and they remained so normal through the whole thing, you know, while they were here, till he went on the run.”

Guthrie also went on to detail the Laundrie family’s odd behavior upon Brian’s brief reported return at the beginning of September, before he took off.

“He mowed the lawn. Him and his mother went for a bicycle ride around the block,” Guthrie said. “I mean, everything was just normal life once he came back. And I just can’t get over the fact that they — it seemed like nothing bothered him. How can you do that?”

Brian’s parents maintain that he left for the Reserve on September 14th, though they did not get in touch with authorities about his disappearance until days later. The official report was made on September 17th. This behavior by the family leaves neighbors in the community upset. Guthrie says despite the fact that Brian Laundrie is not a wanted criminal in the Gabby Petito investigation, it all looks “really, really bad for him.”

The Search for Brian Laundrie Continues

Officials were forced to call off their search for Brian Laundrie in the Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve Tuesday night after darkness fell. Their statements indicated picking the search back up Wednesday morning. Tuesday’s search involved teams covering both land and air space with ATVs and drones. Unfortunately, their search came back inconclusive with no signs of Brian Laundrie and “nothing to report.”

The FBI is imploring anyone who was near the Spread Creek Dispersed Campsite between Aug 27 and Aug 30 and may have interacted with Gabby Petito or Brian Laundrie or who may have seen their van to call 1-800-CALL-FBI. Photos can be directly uploaded to the following link: http://fbi.gov/petito

Comments / 0

Related
KGO

'Heartbreaking' update in Gabby Petito case

A body "consistent with the description of" Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old woman who went missing while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, was discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. The FBI Denver, the National Park Service and law enforcement made the announcement during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
NBC Chicago

Hard Drive Found in Gabby Petito's Van, Last Text Details Emerge

Investigators have gained court permission to access the contents of an external hard drive they say was found in the van of a 22-year-old Long Island woman who disappeared while on a cross-country trek and is believed dead -- as the search continues for the still-missing boyfriend said to be a person of interest in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deseret News

Did Brian Laundrie go to Alabama? Here’s what police say

Authorities in Mobile, Alabama, are still investigating reports that Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, has made his way to Alabama. There were rumors of possible sightings of Laundrie in Tillman’s Corner, which is in Mobile, Alabama. Police have not confirmed whether or not Laundrie was spotted there. Social...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laundries#Fbi#Special Agent#Cnn#Fox News Digital#Reserve
New York Post

Gabby Petito’s final text message to mom revealed

The last text message from Gabby Petito’s phone warned that she didn’t have phone service in Yosemite National Park — and was sent two days before her van emerged in Florida, her mother told The Post on Wednesday. Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, said she received the message from her daughter’s...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Canadian Woman Snaps Photo of Man Who Resembled Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s identity saw confirmation after the discovery of the woman’s body in Teton-Bridger National Forest earlier this week. Further, investigations into the missing Brian Laundrie case have intensified. Authorities spent several days extensively searching Florida’s massive Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie’s last reported location was. However, law enforcement has continued to discover nothing of note. As a result, investigators tracking Laundrie have now put a bounty on his head, officially authorizing an arrest warrant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Witness says Brian Laundrie fought ‘aggressively’ over her cellphone

Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie fought “aggressively” over her cellphone during an argument in Utah last month, a new witness has alleged.According to a witness identified as Chris, 22-year-old Ms Petito was said to have asked Mr Laundrie why he had to “be so mean” to her after a fight outside of a store in Moab, Utah, on 12 August. As the New York Post reported on Tuesday night, Chris told investigators that the pair were fighting “aggressively” in front of the store, and that he witnessed 23-year-old Mr Laundrie take Ms Petio’s phone, which...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Gabby Petito’s boyfriend issues statement over her disappearance

The Florida man sought for questioning in the mysterious disappearance of Gabby Petito broke his silence Tuesday, saying it’s “an extremely difficult time” for both families. “I understand that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming,” Brian Laundrie said in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

221K+
Followers
23K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy