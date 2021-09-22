7 Intimate Engagement Party Ideas That Are Anything But Ordinary

Girls Aloud member Sarah Harding has died, The Guardian and BBC News report. The singer disclosed in August 2020 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and that the disease had advanced to other parts of her body. Earlier today (September 5), Harding’s mother Marie broke the news of Sarah’s death in a post on the singer’s official Instagram account, which you can read in full below. “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away,” she wrote. “Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.” Harding was 39 years old.

