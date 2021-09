where in addition to having a chunky product name is a GPU that improves on the Founders Edition in a couple of key areas. Setting aside the cooling and form factor the underlying Ampere hardware is pretty much identical to the silicon bits of goodness found inside the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti we reviewed at launch. Compared to the RTX 3080 (check out our review of the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity here) you’re looking at an 18% increase in CUDA Cores -- which is one of things where the more you have the better. Throw in 12GB of GDDR6X memory and the increase in memory bandwidth and you’ve got something that is more powerful across the board.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO