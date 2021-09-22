CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Scottish nightclub body launches legal challenge to vaccine passport plans

By Libby Brooks Scotland correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2Sfj_0c4X5DTy00
Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish first minister, updates MSPs ahead of the proposed "vaccine passport" requirement for nightclubs and large events.

The industry body representing Scottish nightclubs has launched a legal challenge to the Holyrood government’s plans for vaccine passports.

The planned requirement for people over the age of 18 to show proof of vaccination to gain entry to nightclubs and large-scale events comes into force in Scotland on 1 October.

But the Night Time Industries Association Scotland (NTIA) describes the plans as “deeply flawed and incoherent”, and has now instructed lawyers to seek a judicial review of the proposals.

The group said the scheme has been drafted without meaningful industry consultation and that the definition of “nightclub” set out by Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish first minister, is likely to impact thousands of other bars and pubs.

The Scottish government has faced repeated criticism over the plans from opposition parties concerned with infringement of civil liberties as well as sports and industry leaders who have described them as unworkable and a threat to livelihoods.

Despite some Scottish ministers previously expressing reservations about vaccine passports, including Patrick Harvie, the co-leader of the Scottish Greens who last week entered a power-sharing agreement with the Holyrood government, Sturgeon insists they are “proportionate” as a tool to curb rising Covid infections before the autumn.

On Tuesday, Sturgeon set out the definition of a nightclub drawn up for use with the scheme, this being a venue open between midnight and 5am, serving alcohol, having a designated area for dancing and providing live or recorded music for this purpose.

She said a “pragmatic approach” would be encouraged, “so that businesses can make sensible judgments.”

But the head of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, Liz Cameron, immediately responded that it would extend to many more hotels, pubs and other venues than expected with “thousands” of businesses now caught up in the rules, “with little time left to understand, plan and implement them before the deadline”.

Mike Grieve, chair of NTIA Scotland, said: “Having disregarded input from NTIA Scotland in discussions since the vaccine passport policy was announced, and having forced a rush vote through Scottish parliament, the Scottish government have now confirmed that this deeply flawed and incoherent policy will come into effect from 1 October, focusing the negative attention on one small subsection of society, and all the economic damage on the sector already most affected by the pandemic”.

Scottish Labour’s Finance and Economy spokesperson, Daniel Johnson, said the legal challenge “plunges the SNP’s misguided vaccine passport scheme into yet more chaos”.

“SNP ministers have provided no impact assessment, no details on what business will need to do or even how the criteria will apply with only days before these measures will be brought in. It is no wonder trade bodies feel forced to challenge the government in the courts”.

Comments / 0

Related
decodedmagazine.com

Lack of consultation from the Scottish Government provokes legal challenge from NTIA

The NTIA is disappointed to note that the First minister has today in Parliament stated that vaccine passports are proceeding. The NTIA have, along with the other sectoral trade bodies, been engaged in dialogue with the government over the last 3 weeks, and whilst, unfortunately, that dialogue has not in any way resembled a meaningful consultation between government and the sector, we remain ready to work with Scottish Government should they choose to take on board the sector’s concerns and work collaboratively to find a better and more deliverable solution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Vaccine passports: The key questions on the scheme's introduction to Scottish sport

In less than a fortnight, Scottish sport fans over the age of 18 will be required to show proof they have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine to enter certain events. While evidence suggests the scheme will prevent the re-imposing of restrictions, allowing such events to go ahead has raised concerns and significant hurdles for the sports industry.
HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccine passports required to enter nightclubs and large events in Wales

Vaccine passports will be required to enter nightclubs and attend large events in Wales from next month, the First Minister has announced.Mark Drakeford said that people will need to show an NHS Covid Pass from October 11 as part of measures introduced to curb the spread of Covid-19.All over-18s will need to show certification to enter nightclubs and indoor non-seated events for more than 500 people. A pass will also be required for outdoor non-seated events for more than 4,000 people and any setting or event with more than 10,000 people in attendance.Transmission rates are currently high in Wales though...
PUBLIC HEALTH
djmag.com

Vaccine passports for English nightclubs could be reimplemented with just one week’s notice, government reveals

Vaccine passports for English nightclubs could be reimplemented with just one week's notice, according to the latest government guidance. The new 'COVID-19 RESPONSE: AUTUMN & WINTER PLAN' was published Tuesday 14th September and specifies a number of possible 'Plan B' actions that could be introduced if new cases of coronavirus do not fall in the coming weeks, and the NHS is at risk of becoming overwhelmed by hospitalisations, as the British winter draws in. The news comes just days after lawmakers back-tracked on plans to roll out a vaccine passport system for English venues this month.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Harvie
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
review-mag.com

England Drops Vaccine Passport Plan

The plan to mandate COVID-19 virus vaccine passports for nightclubs and crowded events in England will not go ahead, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced on Sunday, Sept. 12th. It comes after British lawmakers across the political spectrum voiced strong opposition to the plans. Speaking on the BBC’s “The Andrew...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Time Out Global

What’s happening with vaccine passports and plans for the winter?

Health Secretary Savid Javid has stated that there absolutely, definitely wouldn’t be vaccine passports introduced this autumn, unless the government changes its mind again, as the government has revealed its Covid plans for this autumn and winter. The controversial passport scheme was announced by PM Boris Johnson several weeks ago...
WORLD
Times Daily

UK ditches plans for vaccine passports at crowded venues

LONDON (AP) — Authorities in Britain have decided not to require vaccine passports for entry into nightclubs and other crowded events in England, Britain's health secretary said Sunday, reversing course amid opposition from some of the Conservative government’s supporters in Parliament. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Britain cancels any plan to require vaccine passports

After months of cries of tyranny and discrimination raised by speculation that Britain would require vaccine passports for entry into crowded venues like stores and nightclubs, authorities said Sunday any such plans had been scrapped, at least for the moment. Sajid Javid, Britain’s health secretary, said the passports — essentially,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Government#Scottish Parliament#Scottish People#Nightclub#Holyrood#The Scottish Greens#Ntia Scotland#Scottish Labour#Snp
The Independent

Labour promises to scrap business rates in ‘biggest overhaul in a generation’

Labour will promise to scrap business rates as part of a dramatic overhaul of the taxes paid by firms.Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to announce that a Labour government would immediately cut the business tax, before eventually phasing it out completely.But she will also commit to closing loopholes which allow some firms to avoid tax, promising to abolish measures which do not provide an economic benefit.The move comes as Labour seeks to get its conference back on track following internal rows over party rules, criticism of Sir Keir Starmer after he ruled out nationalising energy giants and the fallout...
ECONOMY
AFP

UK to offer 10,500 post-Brexit visas to counter growing worker crisis

Britain will issue up to 10,500 temporary work visas to lorry drivers and poultry workers to ease chronic staff shortages, the government announced Saturday, in a U-turn on post-Brexit immigration policy. The short-term visas, to run from next month until late December, come as ministers grapple with a huge shortfall in drivers and some other key workers that has hit fuel supplies and additional industries. A tanker drivers shortage has caused large queues at petrol stations in recent days, as people ignore government pleas not to panic-buy fuel after some garages closed due to the lack of deliveries. The decision to expand the critical worker visa scheme is a reversal by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government had tightened post-Brexit immigration rules insisting that Britain's reliance on foreign labour must end.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Northern Ireland joins England in scrapping pre-departure travel tests from October

Northern Ireland’s Executive has announced that the country will scrap the requirement for a pre-departure Covid test or “test to fly” from 4 October.In a statement, a spokesperson for the Executive said: “On international travel, we have decided to remove the requirement for pre-departure testing for fully vaccinated arrivals from non-red list countries. This will come into force at 4am on October 4.”Scotland’s government also announced this afternoon that the country will follow suit with the UK government’s plans on scrapping “test to fly”.“The new proposals make clear pre-departure tests will no longer be a requirement. We also intend to...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Independent

UK petrol shortage – live: Asda sets £30 limit amid panic buying as ministers plan HGV driver visa changes

The group that owns Asda has announced it will introduce a fuel cap of £30 per customer at all its petrol stations due to “unprecedented customer demand and associated supply challenges”.In a statement, EG Group said the move would ensure “all our customers have a fair chance to refuel”, adding that the limit would apply to all its grades of fuel and that HGV drivers and emergency services were excluded. It comes amid a perfect storm of shortages, with panic buying, a lack of fuel and a reduced number of HGV drivers all contributing to the crisis – which...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Covid experts issue fresh warnings to those unvaccinated ahead of the winter

“We have to keep on with the message that Covid is much worse than anything that the vaccines are likely to do to you. And unfortunately the virus will find people in the community who are unvaccinated.” That was the message from Jonathan Ball, professor of molecular virology at the University of Nottingham, during an exclusive virtual panel discussion held by The Independent. Alongside Professor Ball was Dr Bharat Pankhania, a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter, who is a former Public Health England consultant on communicable disease control. They were both taking part in the event that...
WORLD
The Independent

Keir Starmer rules out nationalising Big Six energy firms

Sir Keir Starmer has ruled out nationalising the UK’s largest energy firms, apparently watering down a leadership campaign pledge in a major departure from Labour under Jeremy Corbyn.As a crisis of spiralling bills looms, the current party leader said he would take a “pragmatic” approach to “common ownership” if he became prime minister.In an interview during the Labour Party conference in Brighton Sir Keir also did not rule out raising income tax if he formed a government as he set out his principles for fairer taxation.And he detailed plans to end the charitable status of England’s private schools to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Labour conference: Wrong to say that only women have a cervix, says Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer has said that Labour MP Rosie Duffield was wrong to say that only women have a cervix.Ms Duffield has stayed away from Labour’s annual conference this week after receiving threats online from people who regard her comment as discriminatory.Today Sir Keir called for the debate to be conducted in a “respectful” way, while deputy leader Angela Rayner said she was “concerned” about the level of abuse directed at female MPs.But the party leader did not offer backing for Ms Duffield’s comments, which have angered trans rights campaigners who believe that people should be able to self-identify their...
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer has done little but divide Labour – but the left is resilient

For the Labour left, Keir Starmer’s tenure has been marked by a mix of battle, and departure: fight or flight from the party, with some falling asleep thrown in. Promising to bring unity and stick to left-wing policies, Starmer set about doing neither, but in a stodgily managerial manner. It was like the leadership had decided not just to repel thousands of members by stripping out Jeremy Corbyn-era policies and people, but to ensure those who remained were bored into a stupor.But the left was dragged back to battle mode for the party’s annual conference in Brighton. Starmer is...
U.K.
The Independent

PM ‘considering sending in Army’ to drive fuel trucks as pumps run dry

The Prime Minister is said to be considering whether to call in soldiers to deliver fuel to petrol stations as pumps ran dry after days of panic buying.Emergency measures were triggered on Sunday evening, with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng choosing to suspend competition laws for the fuel industry to allow suppliers to target filling stations running low.Multiple reports suggested that Boris Johnson on Monday will mull whether to follow that by taking the drastic step of sending in the Army to drive oil tankers as “frenzied buying” added to fuel supply issues caused by a lack of HGV drivers.Transport Secretary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Andy Burnham criticises Labour for excluding northern mayors from conference

Labour's northern mayors should not have been left off the agenda at the party's annual conference in Brighton, Andy Burnham has said.The Mayor of Greater Manchester said it was "regrettable" that no mayor except London's Sadiq Khan had been invited to address the party's annual gathering with a speech.Speaking at a packed event on the fringes of the conference Mr Burnham, who is seen as a potential future leader, said the lack of voices representing the region suggested the party wasn't "serious about winning back the North of England".Mr Burnham also used his appearance to spell out the skeleton of...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy