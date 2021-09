You don’t have to be a dedicated expert to see that the financial needs of our society and its communities aren’t served well by the current economic system. For young people — subject to the sharp end of the 00s Great Recession and the coronavirus pandemic, exponential increases in university fees, and Tinder bios that read “just looking for someone to hold hands with at the revolution” — it’s never been more obvious, among Gen Z and millennials alike.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO