Manufactured Housing Communities Garner Investor Interest

By Sarah Daniels
rebusinessonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterest in affordable paths to homeownership and the growing popularity of lower density living are raising the profile of the manufactured housing option among American households and investors. At the same time, the government sponsored enterprises (GSEs) Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are making concerted efforts to better serve this historically underfinanced market at both the individual homeowner and community levels.

rebusinessonline.com

rebusinessonline.com

rebusinessonline.com

