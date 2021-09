I think it’s fair to say, simply as an observation, that women and people of color are underrepresented at plastics industry events. That’s not to say there are systemic reasons or malign intent in this underrepresentation — although some will argue that there are — but it is a fact, and the question we have to wrestle with is this: What should we do about it? The Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) is taking a bold step in getting this conversation started with roundtable discussions at upcoming Plastec and Advanced Manufacturing events organized by Informa Markets – Engineering, which also produces PlasticsToday.

