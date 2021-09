Treefort Music Fest will kick off this Wednesday in Boise, Idaho, in a style of event that takes over the downtown for five days. It is spread out across dozens of venues and “forts,” which each have their own themes from beer (Alefort), comedy (Comedyfort), film (filmfort), Yoga, tech, and more. There are skating and kid-friendly activities as well. There will also be various music industry talks on September 24 and 25, often in the morning and early afternoon with topics about mental health, planning a release and more. However, for this piece, I am going to focus on the music at Treefort since there are nearly 400 different bands from rock, rap, country, electronic, soul, funk and everything in between.

YOGA ・ 6 DAYS AGO