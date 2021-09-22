» Mid-America at the Movies: "Cry Macho" and the Clint Eastwood canon
Even among Hollywood’s living legends, the great Clint Eastwood is in a class entirely of his own. The 91-year-old actor/director/producer/composer (for whatever reason, he’s never tried his hand at screenwriting) is back again this weekend with the neo-western “Cry Macho,” based on a 1975 novel by N. Richard Nash, and Rob and Bridget used this release as a good excuse to explore the life and times of one of the most iconic figures in the history of American cinema.thegrundyregister.com
