Hawley Wins in 4 Sets, Giving DGF Their First Loss
HAWLEY (KDLM) – The Hawley Nuggets had their home opener as they headed to the floor against the DGF Rebels and what an exciting game it was. DGF took control of the first set and won 25-19, then Hawley took control of the 2nd set and won 25-15. DGF had control of the 3rd set, up 20-15 before Hawley came back and won the set 26-24. That set us up for a tremendous 4th set, as DGF had a 16-11 lead before Hawley again made a comeback to tie it at 17. The Hawley Nuggets got the final 2 points to win, on a Grace Fleming kill.lakesarearadio.net
Comments / 0