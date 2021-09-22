Hawley Wins in 4 Sets, Giving DGF Their First Loss

The Brandon-Evansville volleyball team (5-5) brushed aside a poor first set on Thursday to win the next three and beat Ashby (0-9) by 13-25, 25-23, 25-21 and 25-14 finals. “After a good practice on Wednesday, with conversations and reps on how we need to improve our play, we felt coming in we would be ready to take steps forward,” B-E head coach Kelly Olson said. “However, we started very slow on the night and had to make some player substitutions in order to find any semblance of order on the court. We had missed serves, poor hitting, and ball handling errors defensively and offensively. We had a lot of unforced errors that allowed Ashby to easily take set one. Set two saw the set start much the same. We decided to get some other kids in the match.”

BRANDON, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO