What time is Survivor on tonight and how can I watch it?

By Julia Elbaba
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
SURVIVOR is a popular reality competition show featuring castaways completing different challenges with the hopes of surviving to win the million dollar prize.

Season 41 of Survivor will premiere on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Survivor season 41 was originally supposed to air in September 2020 Credit: Getty

What time is Survivor on tonight and how can I watch it?

The full episode can be watched live from 8pm-10pm on CBS or online at CBS.com/live-tv.

The show can be streamed via CBS apps as well.

Other TV streaming services where you could watch the show include fuboTV, Paramount Plus, DirectTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, according to Syracuse.com.

The season was originally supposed to air in September 2020 but got pushed back due to Covid.

Season 41 was filmed March 2021 and was shortened to allocate time to quarantine cast and production members for 14 days.

The show will take place over 29 days instead of the usual 36-day-period taking place on the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji.

Survivor features three different tribes: Luve, Ua and Yase

Who is the cast for Survivor?

There are three different tribes: Luve, Ua and Yase.

The tribe casts are as follows:

Luvu Tribe

  • Heather Aldret, 52
  • Erika Casupanan, 32
  • Danny McCray, 33
  • Naseer Muttalif, 37
  • Deshawn Radden, 26
  • Sydney Segal, 26

Ua Tribe

  • Genie Chen, 46
  • Ricard Foyé, 31
  • Brad Reese, 50
  • Jairus “JD” Robinson, 20
  • Shantel “Shan” Smith
  • Sara Wilson, 24

Yase Tribe

  • Eric Abraham, 51
  • Xander Hastings, 20
  • Evvie Jagoda, 28
  • Tiffany Seely, 47
  • David Voce, 35
  • Liana Wallace, 20

These 18 castaways split into three tribes will compete for a chance at the $1million prize.

How long has Survivor been on TV?

Survivor is one of the longest-running reality TV shows in the United States.

It has been running for 20 years, 40 seasons and 596 episodes.

Jeff Probst began hosting the show in 2000 and has directed, produced and hosted all the seasons.

His reported salary is $8million.

MOVIES
