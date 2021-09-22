CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patients flood emergency rooms at Chicago area children’s hospitals, causing long wait times. Doctors urge parents not to bring kids to ERs unless necessary

CHICAGO — Chicago area doctors are pleading with parents not to bring their kids to hospital emergency rooms unless necessary, saying that an unusual surge in respiratory illnesses is flooding ERs with children and leading to long wait times. University of Chicago Comer Children’s Hospital is seeing 79% more patients...

