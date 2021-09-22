CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropical Depression 18 forms, could become major hurricane by next week

 5 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Depression 18 formed in the eastern Atlantic on Wednesday evening and could be a major hurricane by next week, the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. Eastern time update. The depression is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by Thursday and gain hurricane...

Sam Still A Major Hurricane; Tropics Active This Week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As we wrap up another month of the Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics stay active with a powerful hurricane plus three tropical disturbances. First up is Hurricane Sam. This category four storm is powerful and compact and traveling northwest at 8 mph with 130 mph sustained winds.
Colorado Task Force 1 No Longer On Alert Amid Intensifying Hurricane Sam

(CBS4) – The Colorado Task Force 1 says an “alert” status for Hurricane Sam has since been canceled. West Metro Fire first said the team was on alert on Saturday as the hurricane intensifies. On Sunday, West Metro Fire says the storm is heading in a northerly direction and is not expected to impact Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as previously thought. (credit: CBS) Sam is the fourth major hurricane of the Atlantic Hurricane season, following Grace, Ida and Larry. The team responded to Louisiana last month soon after Hurricane Ida made landfall. They spent a little more than a week there and returned home on Sept. 5. (credit: Colorado Task Force 1) If Colorado Task Force 1 is activated, the team is expected to depart within six hours, and they will be assigned to search and rescue.
Tracking The Tropics: Sam Remains Major Category 4 Hurricane Heading North As We Watch Two More Systems In Atlantic

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hurricane Sam remains a powerful, dangerous Category 4 storm in the Atlantic Ocean with winds of 130 mph. Sam was centered well offshore from land Monday morning, located about 800 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands moving NW at 8 mph. Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane, Category 3 or higher, the next few days and hurricane hunters are scheduled to investigate it later Monday. Sam is considered a small storm, with hurricane-force winds extending outward 30 miles from its center. Sam is expected to stay to the northeast of the Lesser Antilles and away from the Caribbean...
Hurricane Sam remains category 4; forecasters track 3 other systems

Hurricane Sam continued dancing Monday morning as a powerful category 4 storm and seems to have partners joining it on the Atlantic basin dance floor in the forms of three other disturbances. The seventh hurricane of the year has maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and is crawling northwest at...
