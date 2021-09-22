Tropical Depression 18 forms, could become major hurricane by next week

(CBS4) – The Colorado Task Force 1 says an “alert” status for Hurricane Sam has since been canceled. West Metro Fire first said the team was on alert on Saturday as the hurricane intensifies. On Sunday, West Metro Fire says the storm is heading in a northerly direction and is not expected to impact Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as previously thought. (credit: CBS) Sam is the fourth major hurricane of the Atlantic Hurricane season, following Grace, Ida and Larry. The team responded to Louisiana last month soon after Hurricane Ida made landfall. They spent a little more than a week there and returned home on Sept. 5. (credit: Colorado Task Force 1) If Colorado Task Force 1 is activated, the team is expected to depart within six hours, and they will be assigned to search and rescue.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO