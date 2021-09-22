CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BMI Congratulates its 2021 Ivors With Apple Music Award Winners

Cover picture for the articleThe 66th presentation of The Ivors With Apple Music Awards, held at Grosvenor House, London, on Tuesday, September 21, revealed the names of several of BMI’s most talented affiliates as winners across the globe. Representing the most impactful accomplishments in songwriting and composing, the prestigious awards are presented to music creators by their peers from within the United Kingdom.

