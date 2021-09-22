CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) ruled out for Dolphins versus Raiders in Week 3

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders due to fractured ribs, head coach Brian Flores announced. Flores is now saying Tagovailoa is week-to-week with a fracture after previously describing him as day-to-day with only bruised ribs. Jacoby Brissett will start against the Raiders on Sunday in a tough matchup and it should be considered a downgrade for the Dolphins offense as a whole. He completed 24-of-40 passes for 169 yards and an interception in relief in Week 2.

www.numberfire.com

NFL
NFL

