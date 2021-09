Originally, Andreas Salentinig, the founder of ubicube, an Austrian high-tech startup founded in Graz in May 2021, wanted to develop a kind of “location search engine”. The idea was simple: build software that searches for locations based on geospatial data that best correspond to the user’s ideas and specifications. However, numerous customer interviews quickly made it clear that the problems with location issues are not primarily in the analytics, but in the general availability and quality of demographic and economic data and maps.

