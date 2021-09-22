CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Agricultural Robots Market Research Report, Business Scenario, Technology, Recent Trends, Demand, Future Growth, Product, Share and Forecasts 2020 - 2027

Las Vegas Herald
 4 days ago

The global Agricultural Robots Market will be worth USD 37.24 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The latest report on the Agricultural Robots market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The comprehensive study performs an in-depth analysis of the Agricultural Robots industry and lays immense emphasis on the major driving forces and restraints expected to govern the overall business for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Most importantly, researchers assessing the business environment take a closer look at the past and present trends as well as the future prospect to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives an intellectual understanding of the winning strategies.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Las Vegas Herald

MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

North America Hand Sanitiser Market to be Driven by the Rising Awareness about Hygiene and Sanitation in the continent in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'North America Hand Sanitiser Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the north America hand sanitiser market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, formulation, distribution channel, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Biometrics Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The Global Biometrics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 99.63 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of facial recognition, fingerprint scans, iris recognition, and vein pattern recognition in smartphones & other IoT devices owing to its more accurate personal identification, reduced risks of security breaches, and huge overall growth of the IoT device industry.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Anti-Foaming Agent Market Sales Revenue to Touch $6,879 Million By 2023 | Major Companies, Strategies and New Trends

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Anti-foaming Agents Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 2023, the global anti-foaming agents market was valued at $5,140 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $6,879 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2023. The silicone based type of anti-foaming agent occupied a significant three-seventh share of the global market in 2016.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Hyperimmune Globulins Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

The Global Hyperimmune Globulins Market research report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Hyperimmune Globulins market on the global scale and sheds light on the growth opportunities, prospects, and enables the readers to formulate strategic plans. The report also provides insightful data about the market capacities, technological advancements, R&D developments, and other key features influencing market growth. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional segmentation. The report also offers relevant and useful information to help the new entrants and established companies strengthen their market position.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Las Vegas Herald

Industrial Vending Machine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2026

According to a research report "Industrial Vending Machine Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type (Vertical Lift Machine, Coil Vending Machine, Carousel Vending Machine, Scale Vending Machine), Offering, Business Model, End-user Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Industrial Vending Machine Market is expected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2021 to USD 1.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.0%. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as growing need for high-security industrial vending machines in data centers, increasing use of point-of-use inventory management and tracking solutions for industrial and safety supplies, and integration of IoT and cloud infrastructure into industrial vending machines.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Airport Management Software Market Swot Analysis By Key Players | Edge-Airport, Ikusi, SITA

The latest independent research document on Global Airport Management Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Airport Management Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Airport Management Software market report advocates analysis of Zamar Aero Solutions, LPT Airport Software, TAV Technology, Esp Global Services, Intersystems, Edge-Airport, Ikusi, SITA, ISO Gruppe, Damarel & ICTS Europe System.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

IT Training Market Shaping From Growth To Value | Infosec Institute, ITpreneurs, Koenig Solutions

The latest independent research document on Global IT Training examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The IT Training study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of IT Training market report advocates analysis of CGS, Firebrand, Global Knowledge, New Horizon, Tech Data, Corpex, Dell EMC, ExecuTrain, Fast Lane, GP Strategies, Progility (ILX Group), Infosec Institute, ITpreneurs, Koenig Solutions, Learning Tree International, NetCom Learning, NIIT, Onlc Training Centers, QA, SkillSoft, TTA, LearnQuest, Tedu & Itcast.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

CMMS Software Market to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' by 2026 | FasTrak, FMX, Sierra

Latest survey on Global CMMS Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of CMMS Software. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global CMMS Software market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Accruent, eMaint, Dude Solutions, iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus), IBM, ServiceChannel, Fiix, UpKeep, Siveco, IFS, Spacewell, JDM Technology, MVP Plant, DPSI, MRI (Real Asset Management), FasTrak, FMX, Sierra, Orion IXL Bhd, Ultimo, JLL (JLL (Corrigo), EZOfficeInventory, CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks), Maxpanda, eWorkOrders, Ashcom Technologies, Landport & Megamation Systems.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Immune Health Supplements Market May Set New Growth Story | NOW Foods, Nutramax Laboratories, Alticor, Bio-Tech Pharmacal

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Immune Health Supplements Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Immune Health Supplements market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Wastewater Treatment Services Market Outlook, Future Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Wastewater Treatment Services Market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Wastewater Treatment Services Market landscape.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Automotive Roadside Assistance Market is Booming Worldwide | Mapfre, AutoVantage, AXA Assistance

2021-2030 Report on Global Automotive Roadside Assistance Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Automotive Roadside Assistance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are AAA, RACE, RAC, ADAC, International SOS, ANWB, ARC Europe Group, ACI, TCS, Allianz Global Assistance, 24 Response, CUPT, RESCUE Vehicle Services, SAHAYATA Global Assistance, TVS Auto Assist India Limited, Viking Assistance Group, Agero, Inc, AXA Assistance, Allstate Insurance Company, Mapfre, Good Sam Enterprise, AutoVantage, National General Insurance, Swedish Auto, Falck A/S, Roadside Masters, Paragon Motor Club & Access Roadside Assistance.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Outbuilding Market: A Strong Foundation Post Covid Sets The Stage For Continued Outperformance

The Outbuilding Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Shoe Store Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants ShopKeep, Lightspeed, Pacific Amber

Global Shoe Store Software Market Report, Production, Consumption and Forecast 2015-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Shoe Store Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cegid, GoFrugal, Epos Now, ShopKeep, Lightspeed, Pacific Amber, Skulocity, pcAmerica, iVend Retail, NetSuite & Springboard Retail.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Direct Marketing Services Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | OgilvyOne, Merkle, Harland Clarke

The Latest Released Direct Marketing Services market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Direct Marketing Services market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Direct Marketing Services market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Rapp, Epsilon, Wunderman, FCB, Acxiom, Harte-Hanks Direct, OgilvyOne, Merkle, Harland Clarke Corp, MRM//McCann, DigitasLBi, Aimia, SourceLink, BBDO, SapientNitro & Leo Burnett.
MARKETS
Alissa Rose

Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.
Sourcing Journal

ESG Outlook: Filippo Pampagnin of Bozzetto Group on Communicating ‘Green’ Activities

Filippo Pampagnin, strategy and marketing director of Bozzetto Group, discusses communicating the green impact of the fashion industry. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

