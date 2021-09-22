Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2027
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 45.6% from USD 1.73 Billion in 2019 to USD 34.1 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. AI as a service (AIaaS) is an artificial intelligence outsourcing service that is provided by a third party to enables big organizations and SMEs to explore growth avenues without high investment for initial installation. Most smart vendors, be it consultants, software firms, or professional service firms, partner with or offer organizations that can offer a full suite of services to help support a large-scale Artificial Intelligence solution. Major tech giants, such as IBM, Microsoft, Google, and other leading players, have aggressively implemented Artificial Intelligence solutions and services as an important part of their technologies.www.lasvegasherald.com
