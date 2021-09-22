CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2027

Las Vegas Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 45.6% from USD 1.73 Billion in 2019 to USD 34.1 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. AI as a service (AIaaS) is an artificial intelligence outsourcing service that is provided by a third party to enables big organizations and SMEs to explore growth avenues without high investment for initial installation. Most smart vendors, be it consultants, software firms, or professional service firms, partner with or offer organizations that can offer a full suite of services to help support a large-scale Artificial Intelligence solution. Major tech giants, such as IBM, Microsoft, Google, and other leading players, have aggressively implemented Artificial Intelligence solutions and services as an important part of their technologies.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

Dairy Products Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis and Forecast To 2028

The global dairy products market was valued at 494.5 billion in 2020 and is predicted to expand with a CAGR of 2.8% during the projected period. Milk and other dairy parts are an essential part of the diet of many people globally. The dairy products are rich in Vitamin A, D, calcium, phosphorous, and riboflavin. As a part of a healthy diet, people often prefer low-fat, lactose, and cholesterol-free dairy products.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

"The Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market is latest report published by Fusion Market Research provides comprehensive information, overview of the demands and describe Impact of Covid-19 of the market during the forecast period 2021–2027" When it comes to surviving in a highly competitive market, then proper marketing plan is an...
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2020-2026

The Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market is expected to grow from USD 1,723 million in 2018 to USD 2,156 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.80% during the forecast period. Growth in the number of theft or shoplifting incidents reported at retail stores of merchandise & books, increasing profits in the retail markets, growing need for better merchandise management, logistics control, and customer experience, which increases the profit margin, and the operational processes in the retail stores, emergence of walk-in shopping complexes in place of traditional stores and need for better security systems across various industries and applications against thefts are some of the driving factors of the market.
ELECTRONICS
Las Vegas Herald

Over the top (OTT) Market Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2020-2026

The over-the-top (OTT) market is expected to grow from USD 40 billion in 2018 to USD 128 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The rapid proliferation of smartphones and portable devices, very low or no cost of availing OTT services with a growing tendency towards original content and live video streaming is expected to drive the growth of OTT market. Other factors estimated to fuel the market growth are increasing use on internet, availability of high speed internet services, free trials of OTT services, upsurge in adoption of Cloud Media Processing, experimentation with new models for content monetization, consolidation and strategic partnership among competitors, high tendency to use social media and the upgrade the OTT services without the need to invest in infrastructure development.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Intelligence#Market Research#Reports And Data#A Third Party#Ibm#Mindtree#Larsen Toubro
Las Vegas Herald

Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The rising venereal diseases in animals and growing awareness among humans about artificial insemination is driving the demand for the market. The Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination market is anticipated to reach USD 5.94 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Artificial Insemination Market (AI) is expected to see a rise in demand due to increased animal protein consumption and increased demand for high cattle productivity & milk yields. Market players are introducing artificial insemination to meet the ever-increasing demand to breed high-quality livestock and increase efficiency. Demand has increased over the years, owing to the growing prevalence of various animal diseases, such as zoonotic diseases, and the increasing adoption of animals that follow them.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2021-2027

The Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% in terms of value and reach USD 24.61 billion in 2027 from USD 16.77 billion in 2019. These equipment removes sulfur dioxide from the flue gas before it is emitted. When fossil fuels are burned in power plants such as oil and coal combustion unit, these equipment lowers sulfur dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Global Quantum Computing Market to be Driven by Growing End Use Sectors in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Quantum Computing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Quantum Computing Market assessing the market based on its segments like offering, application, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Biometrics Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The Global Biometrics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 99.63 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of facial recognition, fingerprint scans, iris recognition, and vein pattern recognition in smartphones & other IoT devices owing to its more accurate personal identification, reduced risks of security breaches, and huge overall growth of the IoT device industry.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
Las Vegas Herald

Industrial Vending Machine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2026

According to a research report "Industrial Vending Machine Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type (Vertical Lift Machine, Coil Vending Machine, Carousel Vending Machine, Scale Vending Machine), Offering, Business Model, End-user Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Industrial Vending Machine Market is expected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2021 to USD 1.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.0%. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as growing need for high-security industrial vending machines in data centers, increasing use of point-of-use inventory management and tracking solutions for industrial and safety supplies, and integration of IoT and cloud infrastructure into industrial vending machines.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

North America Hand Sanitiser Market to be Driven by the Rising Awareness about Hygiene and Sanitation in the continent in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'North America Hand Sanitiser Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the north America hand sanitiser market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, formulation, distribution channel, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The global Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3019.1 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The embedded sim (eSIM) market is forecasted to grow exponentially over the forecast timeframe owing to the growing adoption of IoT connected devices in manufacturing. The rising implementation of smart solutions across the globe is expected to further propel the market growth. Furthermore, the growing government initiatives to implement electric vehicle is expected to augment the market growth as eSIM has several advanced functionalities in electric vehicles.
NFL
Las Vegas Herald

Smart Cities Market May Set Epic Growth Story with CISCO Systems, IBM, GE

Latest published market study on Global Smart Cities Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Smart Cities space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are CISCO Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, General Electric (GE) and Schneider Electric.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Anti-Foaming Agent Market Sales Revenue to Touch $6,879 Million By 2023 | Major Companies, Strategies and New Trends

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Anti-foaming Agents Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 2023, the global anti-foaming agents market was valued at $5,140 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $6,879 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2023. The silicone based type of anti-foaming agent occupied a significant three-seventh share of the global market in 2016.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Shoe Store Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants ShopKeep, Lightspeed, Pacific Amber

Global Shoe Store Software Market Report, Production, Consumption and Forecast 2015-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Shoe Store Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cegid, GoFrugal, Epos Now, ShopKeep, Lightspeed, Pacific Amber, Skulocity, pcAmerica, iVend Retail, NetSuite & Springboard Retail.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Airport Management Software Market Swot Analysis By Key Players | Edge-Airport, Ikusi, SITA

The latest independent research document on Global Airport Management Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Airport Management Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Airport Management Software market report advocates analysis of Zamar Aero Solutions, LPT Airport Software, TAV Technology, Esp Global Services, Intersystems, Edge-Airport, Ikusi, SITA, ISO Gruppe, Damarel & ICTS Europe System.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Direct Marketing Services Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | OgilvyOne, Merkle, Harland Clarke

The Latest Released Direct Marketing Services market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Direct Marketing Services market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Direct Marketing Services market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Rapp, Epsilon, Wunderman, FCB, Acxiom, Harte-Hanks Direct, OgilvyOne, Merkle, Harland Clarke Corp, MRM//McCann, DigitasLBi, Aimia, SourceLink, BBDO, SapientNitro & Leo Burnett.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Private investigator Services Market Review 2021: Big Things are Happening | Integrity Investigation, ELPS Private Detective Agency, NightHawk

Latest survey on Global Private investigator Services Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Private investigator Services. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Private investigator Services market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Pinkerton(Securitas), Investigation Services Company, Integrity Investigation, ELPS Private Detective Agency, NightHawk, Specialised Investigation Services Ltd & Vidocq Group.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Sprocket Emerging Trends in Market by 2027 with top companies market shares

Reports and Data recently published the global Sprocket Market research report which provides a detailed overview of the Sprocket's present dynamics, size, development, revenue growth, and industry outlook. The study provides a comprehensive overview of statistics, estimates, industry growth rates, top firms, demand, sales forecasts, and business expansion strategies implemented by the's leading manufacturers. The research report on the Sprocket includes an in-depth analysis of the's growth drivers and restraints on a regional and global scale. The research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the's challenges, vulnerabilities, and growth prospects over the forecast period, as well as key opportunities to assist clients and readers in developing successful business expansion strategies.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

IT Training Market Shaping From Growth To Value | Infosec Institute, ITpreneurs, Koenig Solutions

The latest independent research document on Global IT Training examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The IT Training study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of IT Training market report advocates analysis of CGS, Firebrand, Global Knowledge, New Horizon, Tech Data, Corpex, Dell EMC, ExecuTrain, Fast Lane, GP Strategies, Progility (ILX Group), Infosec Institute, ITpreneurs, Koenig Solutions, Learning Tree International, NetCom Learning, NIIT, Onlc Training Centers, QA, SkillSoft, TTA, LearnQuest, Tedu & Itcast.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Facial Erythema Therapeutics Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The Global Facial Erythema Therapeutics Market research report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Facial Erythema Therapeutics market on the global scale and sheds light on the growth opportunities, prospects, and enables the readers to formulate strategic plans. The report also provides insightful data about the market capacities, technological advancements, R&D developments, and other key features influencing market growth. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional segmentation. The report also offers relevant and useful information to help the new entrants and established companies strengthen their market position.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy