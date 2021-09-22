CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Norwich boss Farke RAGES at Tzolis for disobeying penalty orders and taking missed spot-kick against Liverpool

By Ian Tuckey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zuchd_0c4WxV1I00

NORWICH boss Daniel Farke blasted Christos Tzolis for taking a penalty against team orders in the side's 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool.

Boss Farke believes Tzolis' "big mistake" proved costly as he missed the spot-kick when the Canaries were pressing for an equaliser.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YSpBf_0c4WxV1I00
Christos Tzolis and Adam Idah debate who will take the penalty Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dbjuw_0c4WxV1I00
Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved Christos Tzolis's spot-kick Credit: Reuters

Reds' keeper Caoimhin Kelleher thwarted Tzolis' tame low penalty down the middle with his feet shortly before half-time.

Liverpool were leading through Takumi Minamino's fourth-minute opener.

And Divock Origi headed the visitors' second goal soon after the break, before Minamino slotted home late on.

Farke said of Tzolis' antics: "I don’t want to speak about this topic. He has apologised so it is OK.

"When you choose to work with young players, [you] accept there are mistakes. Believe me after our conversation it will never happen again."

Before the penalty, Tzoli was seen holding the ball while apparently debating vigorously with team-mate Adam Idah on who would take it.

Farke declined to say who was supposed to take spot-kicks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fjp4Q_0c4WxV1I00
Greece winger Christos Tzolis reflects on his penalty woe Credit: Rex

But asked if it was Tzolis, the German said: "No, he was not... It was a big mistake.

"Listen, he helped create it, unbelievable emotion and excited - this is what happens. Young players, they take the wrong decisions."

It left Farke lamenting what he felt was a golden opportunity to lift the mood around Carrow Road after Norwich opened with five straight Premier League defeats.

Both sides made nine changes from the weekend but Farke said: "We created so many scenes and of course in the first half the best chance of the game was the penalty situation.

"We wanted to win the Carabao Cup and now we can't. I am disappointed with this.

"Overall I was pleased with our performance. We created so many situations but we were unable to convert our key chances."

