CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Day 4 of search in Florida park for Gabby Petito's boyfriend

By CURT ANDERSON
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43EZyR_0c4Wx6Hc00
Missing Traveler Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officers ride past media stationed at the entrance of the Carlton Reserve during a search for Brian Laundrie, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Search teams fanned out Wednesday at a Florida wilderness park to look for the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, the young woman who authorities say was killed while on a cross-country trip with him.

The search resumed around 8 a.m. Wednesday at the 24,000-acre (9,700-hectare) Carlton Reserve park, North Port police spokesperson Joshua Taylor said. Investigators say Brian Laundrie's parents told them he had gone there after returning home without Petito on Sept. 1.

It marked the fourth day of searching in the Carlton Reserve, with operations suspended Monday while the FBI searched the nearby Laundrie home for evidence.

The outdoors search includes thousands of acres of forbidding, swampy subtropical terrain replete with alligators, snakes, turkey, deer and many other wild creatures. There are more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) of hiking and horseback riding trails, plus numerous camping areas and rivers.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office brought in a diver unit called SURF, or Sheriff’s Underwater Recovery Force, to perform a more specialized search for evidence.

“These highly-trained deputies work in the most difficult and challenging environments imaginable. They are on call 24/7/365,” the sheriff's office said in a tweet.

Petito, 22, was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after they she did not respond to calls and texts for several days while the couple visited parks in the West. Her body was discovered Sunday at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue classified Petito's death as a homicide — meaning her death was caused by another person — but did not disclose how she was killed pending further autopsy results. Laundrie, 23, is not charged with any crime but is considered a person of interest in the case.

With online sleuths and theories multiplying by the day, the FBI and police have been deluged with tips about possible Laundrie sightings. Taylor, the North Port spokesperson, said none have so far panned out. He also batted down rumors that Laundrie had been captured Tuesday.

“These reports are unfortunately false. Please rest assured that when Brian is found, we will be more than happy to let everyone know,” Taylor said in an email.

Petito and Laundrie grew up together in Long Island, New York, but moved in recent years to North Port, where his parents live. Their home, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Sarasota, was searched by investigators earlier this week and a Ford Mustang driven by Laundrie's mother was towed from the driveway. Authorities believe Laundrie drove that car to the Carlton Reserve before disappearing.

The couple documented online their trip in a white Fort Transit van converted into a camper, but got into a physical altercation Aug. 12 in Moab, Utah, that led to a police stop for a possible domestic violence case. Ultimately, police there decided to separate the quarreling couple for the night but no charges were filed and no serious injuries were reported.

The FBI is seeking information from anyone who may have seen them in the Grand Teton area as well as any other tips nationally.

“We join the FBI in asking for continued public assistance by sharing any information through the tip lines 1-800-CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov,” Taylor said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Haunted house worker in Ohio stabs boy, 11, in foot

BEREA, Ohio — An Ohio haunted house worker admitted to authorities he suffered a lapse in judgment when he brought a bowie knife from home to give patrons a little real-life scare, but his realization came a little late for one unlucky thrill seeker. According to WBNS, police in Berea...
OHIO STATE
WSB Radio

A look at recent Amtrak accidents

National Transportation Safety Board investigators are trying to determine the cause of the Amtrak derailment in north-central Montana that killed three people aboard the Empire Builder, traveling from Chicago to Seattle. The train, carrying about 141 passengers and a crew of 16, left the tracks about 4 p.m. Saturday near...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
City
North Port, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
State
Wyoming State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Local
Florida Government
WSB Radio

The Latest: Report: Washington state trooper dies from virus

SEATTLE — A Washington state trooper who helped develop the agency’s use of drones has died after a battle with COVID-19 contracted on duty. The Washington State Patrol said Detective Eric Gunderson died Sunday surrounded by his family and friends. He was 38. Gunderson frequently traveled around the country to speak about the state patrol’s use of drones.
SEATTLE, WA
WSB Radio

Chaos, violent fights break out at Coweta fair, leading to 4 arrests

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Officials were forced to shut down the Coweta County Fair early Saturday night after a series of fights broke out, according to the Newnan Times-Herald. Deputies were called to the fair around 11:30 p.m. after fights broke out at several locations. Multiple teenagers and kids were detained and turned over to their parents and four adults were arrested, according to the Times-Herald.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Long Island#Domestic Violence#Ap#The Carlton Reserve#Grand Teton National Park#Ford
WSB Radio

Wisconsin 1st-grader out of coma after lawnmower accident

A Wisconsin first-grader who was hit in the head by a rock propelled by a lawnmower at his school has emerged from a coma and is eating, family members said. Alex Hook, 6, was in a medically induced coma after he was hit Sept. 10 while at recess at Riverview Elementary School in Silver Lake, the La Crosse Tribune reported.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSB Radio

Alaska man creates ‘bait bike’ to thwart thefts

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska man has created what he believes will be a deterrent to bicycle thefts from his property. Nick Stewart said he was tired of bicycles stolen from his Anchorage home, so he has invented a way to “get back” at thieves without stretching the boundaries of the law.
WSB Radio

Utah defensive back Aaron Lowe fatally shot at party

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah defensive back Aaron Lowe was fatally shot early Sunday at a house party in Salt Lake City, authorities said. He was 21. Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said Lowe, a sophomore from Mesquite, Texas, died at the party, which was held in the Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City. The shooting occurred shortly after midnight, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
WSB Radio

Investigators probe deadly Amtrak derailment in Montana

JOPLIN, Mont. — (AP) — A team of investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board was at the site of an Amtrak derailment in north-central Montana that killed three people and left seven hospitalized Sunday, officials said. The westbound Empire Builder was en route from Chicago to Seattle when it...
MONTANA STATE
WSB Radio

Investigators seek cause of deadly Montana train derailment

JOPLIN, Mont. — (AP) — Federal investigators are seeking the cause of an Amtrak train derailment near a switch on tracks in the middle of vast farmland in far northern Montana that killed three people and left seven hospitalized over the weekend. The westbound Empire Builder was traveling from Chicago...
MONTANA STATE
WSB Radio

The Latest: Australia PM plans to reopen before end of year

SYDNEY — Australia’s prime minister says he expects his country to open its international border well before the end of the year. Australian governments have agreed to ease tight restrictions on overseas travel when 80% of the population aged 16 and older was fully vaccinated. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said...
FDA
WSB Radio

Utah's Lowe killed in shooting less than a year after Jordan

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Utah sophomore cornerback Aaron Lowe died in a shooting at house party early Sunday, less than a year after teammate Ty Jordan was killed in an accidental shooting. Salt Lake City police said the 21-year-old Lowe was killed just after midnight, a few hours...
UTAH STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
21K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy