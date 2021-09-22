CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

White House appoints Goldsmith, Pacala and two Princeton alumni to panel of science advisors

By The Office of Communications
Princeton University
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration has appointed Andrea Goldsmith, dean of Princeton University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science, and Stephen Pacala, Princeton’s Frederick D. Petrie Professor in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology and associated faculty in Princeton’s High Meadows Environmental Institute (HMEI), to the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST). Other appointees include alumni John Dabiri, who earned his undergraduate degree in engineering in 2001, and Terence Tao, who earned his Ph.D. in mathematics in 1996.

www.princeton.edu

