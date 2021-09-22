Signature Event Photos: 2021 Women's Networking Event

Lehigh Valley Style hosted the 2021 Women's Networking Event in support of The Perfect Fit for Working Women on Thursday, August 26 at the Renaissance Allentown. Guests were greeted with a champagne welcome courtesy of ESSA Bank & Trust, swag bags from City Center Allentown and a floral photo opp created by Ornithea and Balloonworks for St. Luke's University Health Network. The event kicked off with a "How I've Reached Success as a Female Entrepreneur in the Lehigh Valley" panel discussion featuring Taylor Made Polish, Makeup by Roxy and Khanisa's and was moderated by St. Luke's University Health Network.