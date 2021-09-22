CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Signature Event Photos: 2021 Women's Networking Event

By Lehigh Valley Style
lehighvalleystyle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLehigh Valley Style hosted the 2021 Women's Networking Event in support of The Perfect Fit for Working Women on Thursday, August 26 at the Renaissance Allentown. Guests were greeted with a champagne welcome courtesy of ESSA Bank & Trust, swag bags from City Center Allentown and a floral photo opp created by Ornithea and Balloonworks for St. Luke's University Health Network. The event kicked off with a "How I've Reached Success as a Female Entrepreneur in the Lehigh Valley" panel discussion featuring Taylor Made Polish, Makeup by Roxy and Khanisa's and was moderated by St. Luke's University Health Network.

lehighvalleystyle.com

#Champagne#Dessert Bar#Crumbs#Renaissance#Essa Bank Trust#City Center Allentown#University Health Network#Polish#Fd Market Co#Cottage Bloom#Am Luxe#Tshikovi Tea House#Steel City Plant Co#The Modern Bakery
