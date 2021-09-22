CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advertising & Media Gen-Z Town Hall Assembly Honors Yvette Moyo

Cover picture for the articleSenior leaders from across the marketing ecosystem are preparing to respond to questions from the industry’s growing Gen-Z population. The two hour Advertising & Media Gen-Z Town Hall Assembly is the vision of MediaVillage and Advancing Diversity.org founder Jack Myers, who has been leading the industry’s collective focus on diversity for more than a decade. The Town Hall will focus on empowering Gen-Z team members to speak truth to leaders and to share their questions and counsel on how the industry can improve its success in AdvancingDiversity from Inclusion to Belonging, the theme of inaugural Advancing Diversity Week September 20-23rd. All marketing, media, advertising and entertainment business employees in the early years of their careers are invited to register now to secure your place via Zoom on Thursday, September 23 virtually from noon to 2:00pm ET.

