Colorado State

Gov. Jared Polis Opposes Lethal Removal Of Bison From Grand Canyon National Park, Says Some Of Herd Could Be Brought To Colorado

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Jared Polis released a statement suggesting that the National Park Service should allow some of the animals that are being allowed to be hunted to be brought to Colorado instead. Katie Johnston reports.

