Morgan Wallen Never Delivered on His Promise to Donate to Black Charity: REPORT

By Kayla Thomas
 5 days ago
Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Billie Eilish's new vegan Jordans, Morgan Wallen falling through on his donation promises and more, below. Morgan Wallen Never Delivered on His Promise...

editorials24.com

Country Singer Morgan Wallen’s $500K Pledge To Black Music Groups After N-Word Scandal Is Reportedly MIA!

Morgan Wallen needs to answer for this, like, ASAP!. The country music singer was infamously caught on video saying the n-word earlier this year outside his home after a night out with friends. He rightfully lost a bunch of business and brand deals over the inexcusable controversy, with country music radio stations opting to drop his songs for a while, too.
MUSIC
SFGate

'Exceptionally Misleading': Morgan Wallen Pledged $500K to Black-Led Groups, But the Money Seems Largely M.I.A.

“Before this incident, my album was already doing well; it was already being well-received by critics and by fans,” he told host Michael Strahan, five months after the video surfaced. “Me and my team noticed that whenever this whole incident happened, that there was a spike in my sales. So we tried to calculate … how much it had spiked from this incident. We got to a number somewhere around $500,000, and we decided to donate that money to some organizations, BMAC [the Black Music Action Coalition] being the first one.”
ADVOCACY
Syracuse.com

Fugees announce reunion tour; Morgan Wallen hasn’t fulfilled $500K pledge to Black-led groups: Buzz

Ready or not, here come the Fugees. Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel are reuniting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album “The Score,” which featured hits “Ready or Not,” “Killing Me Softly” and “No Woman No Cry.” Pitchfork reports the hip-hop group’s first shows together in 15 years will kick off with a pop-up concert at an undisclosed New York City location on Wednesday, followed by a dozen shows in the U.S., London, Paris, Nigeria and Ghana. “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history,” Hill said in a statement. “I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”
MUSIC
papermag.com

Morgan Wallen Kinda Hoped You Forgot That Money He Promised

Back in February, ahead of a planned appearance on Saturday Night Live, country singer Morgan Wallen came under fire for a leaked video of him saying the N-word. After being banned from airwaves and dropped from said musical gig, Wallen later went on Good Morning America to apologize for his use of the racial slur and pledged to donate $500,000 from the spike in sales of his debut album since the video came out to organizations that supported Black people and musicians. Now, a couple months after the fact, the organization Wallen donated to has said they've only received a fraction of what was promised.
MUSIC
Vulture

Org Touted by Morgan Wallen ‘Disappointed’ in Singer’s Anti-Racism Efforts

In his first interview since saying the N-word on video back in February — a plum Good Morning America spot, across from Michael Strahan, on July 23 — Morgan Wallen claimed he had donated around $500,000 to organizations supporting Black people and musicians. The disgraced country singer said the amount was from sales for his blockbuster album, Dangerous, that he’d earned since the video incident. But now, a new report in Rolling Stone is casting doubt on that figure, along with Wallen’s larger promise to work with Black-led organizations and on anti-racism causes. The magazine reported that the Black Music Action Coalition, which Wallen told GMA he had worked with and donated to, received $165,000 from the musician in April, putting the money toward COVID grants for Black musicians. Wallen didn’t mention any other groups in that interview, and 56 other Black-led and -founded charities since told Rolling Stone that they had not received donations from Wallen. BMAC told the magazine that Wallen’s claimed $500,000 in donations “seems exceptionally misleading.”
EDUCATION
Gadsden Times

Morgan Wallen announces four city headlining tour for fall 2021

Country singer Morgan Wallen announced a four city headlining tour for this upcoming fall via his fan club texting list on Monday. Wallen begins the series of shows on Oct. 23 at the Auburn Rodeo in Auburn, Alabama with Parker McCollum, Jon Langston and Trey Lewis. A week later, on...
AUBURN, AL
987thebull.com

Morgan Wallen is officially heading out on tour!

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Morgan Wallen performs onstage during CASH FEST In Celebration Of YouTube Originals Documentary THE GIFT: THE JOURNEY OF JOHNNY CASH at War Memorial Auditorium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for YouTube ) Did you happen to catch the...
NASHVILLE, TN
