Changes in how we use telephones mirror massive shift in our world

By Thad Box Community columnist
Herald-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA young man did some work for me recently. When I started to write a check to pay him, he said he didn’t take checks. He asked me to transfer money directly to his phone. I didn’t know how to do that and I didn’t like the idea. After talking past each other, I paid him in cash. Neither of us got what we wanted, but it started me thinking about the changing use of telephones, computers and other tools in the daily life of all of us during my lifetime. Things would never be the same.

Luke Fitzpatrick

How The Pandemic Has Changed The World Of Business?

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world of business. With lockdowns, social distancing, and travel restrictions, as well as rapid changes in technology, behaviors, expectations, preferences, and values, how businesses operate and employees collaborate has been significantly altered, shaping the ‘new normal.’
psychologytoday.com

How Our Lives Have Changed (and Improved) Since COVID

I am grateful that my wife and I are both healthy and that my work has not been interrupted during COVID. But even with good health and work, emotionally the pandemic is still uncomfortable and scary and not a whole lot of fun. As a couple, we keep trying to make things better. In the past, we could just do whatever we wanted, but these days, we have to allow for what’s safe as well as fun.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
