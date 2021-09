PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Health Department has posted new guidance about when schools should pause in-person learning due to COVID-19. After looking at COVID-19 transmission rates within Philadelphia schools and taking into account how other places are handling outbreaks within school settings, the Philadelphia Department of Health has introduced sweeping changes to its protocol as it relates to student testing and school closures. “Today we are posting new guidance on screening in schools and when schools should pause in-person learning due to COVID,” Acting Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. There are major changes as it relates to COVID testing and...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO