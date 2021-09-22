2 students charged for TikTok bathroom challenge at Coweta County school

NEWNAN, Ga. — Two Coweta County middle school students have been charged after school officials say they participated in a TikTok challenge.

The “devious lick” or “bathroom” challenge shows high school and middle school students vandalizing bathrooms and posting videos on the popular social media platform.

Newnan police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two Evans Middle School students have been charged.

One student is charged with theft by taking. The second is charged with criminal trespass and interference with government property.

The police report alleges that the students removed soap dispensers from the walls and overfilled the toilets with paper towels. The soap dispensers were found in one of the student’s backpacks, according to the report.

Similar incidents have been reported all over the country with school officials promising harsh punishments for students caught destroying and vandalizing school property.

Midtown High School principal sent a note to parents and students calling it immature and criminal behavior. She said the amount of time and money it takes to repair, replace and repaint is becoming too much.

North Atlanta High School also posted a similar warning on the school’s Facebook page and said it’s seeing soap dispensers, sinks, hand dryers and other things destroyed.

Riverwood High School in Sandy Springs also saw several thefts. Other schools across metro Atlanta say they are increasing patrols and bathroom checks.

Meanwhile, TikTok said it is removing any “devious lick” videos and sent this statement to Channel 2.

“We expect our community to stay safe and create responsibly, and we do not allow content that promotes or enables criminal activities. We are removing this content and redirecting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior.”

