Nintendo Direct September: start time, how to watch, and what to expect

By Shabana Arif
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
NINTENDO has announced its September Direct at last, after rumours of the event have been circulating for a while.

The company shared the news on its social media accounts, saying the Direct will be "focused mainly" on Nintendo Switch games.

Nintendo Direct – when is it?

September's Nintendo Direct will go live at 3pm PST / 6pm EST / 11pm BST.

It'll run for around 40 minutes according to the announcement, with the majority of that time showcasing Nintendo Switch games launching this winter.

Nintendo Direct – where can I watch?

You can watch the livestream on Nintendo's YouTube channel although we've embedded it for you here to save faffing about.

While the Twitter account didn't share the link to the Twitch, it's likely you'll be able to watch there as well.

Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct streamed on both platforms, so it's almost a given that you can watch on both again.

Nintendo Direct – what to expect?

On the software front, we already have an idea of Nintendo's fall/ winter release schedule.

Metroid Dread is first up, releasing on October 8.

The new Pokemon games may also rear their heads, with more details on November's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and January's Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

It'd also be great to see The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Metroid Prime 4, Splatoon 3, and Bayonetta 3.

40 minutes isn't a long time, so we don't know if Nintendo will have time to squeeze in news about updates to existing titles, like Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

With rumours of Game Boy and Game Boy Color games coming to Nintendo Switch Online, we may get confirmation of that.

And the mysterious new Switch controller may even make an appearance.

After all, 'mainly' focussing on game still leaves a little space for hardware.

Join us when we tune in tomorrow for some Ninty goodness!

Fortnite's XP problem is all set to be fixed next week with an update.

Meanwhile, the Halo Infinite beta is kicking off this weekend, and is opening up to more players next week.

And if you're considering upgrading to an OLED Switch you should check out these tips on how to prevent damaging your screen.

