Given that there is still as an-yet-undisovered Easter egg in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy, it should not be surprising that every inch of his movies is designed deliberately. That includes what's on TV in the background, as the filmmaker confirmed last night that there was an Avenger in The Suicide Squad. Don't get your Marvel/DC crossover scorecard out of your pocket yet, though; what he actually said was that the TV in the background of one scene was playing the classic Troma film The Toxic Avenger, originally released in 1984 from directors Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO