New Jersey Devils Announce 2021 Training Camp Roster and New Pants

Leading up to the start of the NHL season, analysts and fans love to drop their predictions and expectations of how each team will fare in their upcoming seasons. Whether it’s a power ranking, playoff prediction, or season preview, there’s always an article out there that’s discussing expectations. Hockey is only a month away, which means players will be reporting to training camp, and fans will be reporting online to read Devils’ articles. Like I’ve discussed in past articles, the New Jersey Devils arguably had a better offseason than anybody, thanks to the additions of Dougie Hamilton, Ryan Graves, Tomas Tatar, and James Reimer. With those acquisitions, fans are probably wondering what the Devils’ season will look like from a success standpoint. Will this decade-long nightmare known as Devils’ hockey finally come to an end, or will the Devils once again be on the outside looking in come playoff time? Well, I’m here to tell you, with my biased Devils’ fan opinion, I expect them to make the Eastern Conference Finals. Just kidding, unless… Realistically, I envision the 2021-22 New Jersey Devils to be in the midst of a playoff hunt this season. Will they make it? Maybe, but I expect them to finish anywhere from the 4th to 6th seed in the Metropolitan Division this upcoming year.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO