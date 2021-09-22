CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Arrest made following stabbing death of Wichita man

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police made an arrest following the late-night stabbing death of a man inside a home, authorities there said.

Officers were called shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday to a home along North Glenn and found 67-year-old Kurt Petersen suffering from several stab wounds, police said in a news release. Petersen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Petersen’s caretaker had called 911 after stopping by the house to check on Petersen and finding him on the kitchen floor with injuries.

Officials said another man, 60-year-old James Shaw, was also in the home at the time and was later arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in Petersen’s death.

Police said Shaw and Petersen knew each other and said Shaw was on parole for a felony conviction at the time of Petersen’s killing.

