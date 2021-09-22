Doc Rivers wants to persuade star Ben Simmons to stay with Sixers

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers and star guard Ben Simmons seem headed toward a messy divorce as the team tries to grant his trade request. The 25-year-old three-time All-Star has told the franchise he does not intend to play another game for it.

Coach Doc Rivers, who led the team to its first No. 1 seed in 20 years, hopes he can persuade Simmons to stay with the team and said the Sixers can win a championship with him.

This is a far cry from what Rivers said immediately after the second-round Game 7 loss in June when he said he was not sure if Simmons can be a point guard on a championship team. The comment came after the star guard struggled mightily from the foul line in the postseason (34.2%), and he refused to show any improvement on the offensive end of the floor. So his words made sense at that moment.

Rivers sat down with ESPN and said he would like to have Simmons back with the team to make another run at a title, and he also explained his comments about Simmons after the season-ending loss:

“Well, I hope we can change that thought,” Rivers said on ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill, and Max on Wednesday morning. “That’s part of our job.” “That’s not what I said, actually,” Rivers interjected Wednesday when asked about the comment. “This is when narratives … and this is what makes our jobs hard. I actually said when the guy asked, guys, I’m not answering that stuff right now. I don’t even know how to answer that. So what I was talking about was not answering the question. It had nothing to do with Ben.” So Rivers was asked if Simmons can play for him and win a championship. “Yeah, all day. All day. He just does so many things, man,” Rivers said, going on to explain how scoring isn’t everything.

There is no doubt that Simmons is a very good player. He does things out on the floor to impact winning in a big way other than his scoring. He is an elite defender and he is an elite playmaker, but there is also no doubt the one glaring weakness that he has is going to hold him and his team back.

For Simmons to make strides, he has to improve on that end of the floor. He becomes a detriment on the offensive end of the floor in the playoffs due to that lack of a jumper. For the Sixers to move forward if Simmons is on the roster, they need him to show some semblance of a jump shot.

