One thing that is great about our North Shore community is the ability to pivot from one existential crisis to another. While the pandemic has disrupted our lives and the economy, the slow moving climate crisis has not gone away. A recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change stated “there is no going back from some changes in the climate system. However, some changes could be slowed and others could be stopped by limiting warming.” (Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis. Contribution of Working Group I to the Sixth Assessment Report of the IPCC ) Carbon offsets are a practical and effective way to address climate change and encourage the growth of native forests. By planting a tree you can counteract your personal carbon emissions—your “carbon footprint”—while contributing to a more sustainable future.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO