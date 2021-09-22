CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Spencer Rattler’s stock takes a hit in The Draft Wire’s latest NFL mock draft

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZKHP0_0c4WsQDM00

It hasn’t been a smooth start to the season for the Oklahoma Sooners despite going 3-0 against Tulane, Western Carolina, and Nebraska. They’ve gotten the wins, but aside from their week two win over Western Carolina, the offense has looked underwhelming. The Sooners have dropped in the A.P. top 25 and Spencer Rattler fell back in Bleacher Report’s latest Heisman Power Rankings.

As the struggles to push the ball down the field have inhibited Oklahoma’s offense, Spencer Rattler has looked more indecisive with the football. The offense hasn’t been as explosive as receivers have struggled to separate getting downfield.

In the early stages of 2021, with plenty of time to turn it around, Spencer Rattler is seeing his draft stock take a bit of a dip. In Luke Easterling’s latest NFL mock draft for The Draft Wire, Spencer Rattler has fallen considerably in the first round. Easterling has him going no. 18 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers as the fourth quarterback off the board.

Ben Roethlisberger is clearly on his last legs (and arm), and that would be the case even if they Steelers didn’t have a terrible offensive line. That unit needs improvement, but finding a franchise player at the game’s most important position will always take precedence. Rattler has been inconsistent so far this season, but his upside is still enough to take a chance on here. – Luke Easterling, The Draft Wire

Much of Rattler’s struggles in 2021 have landed on his willingness to hold onto the football a bit too long. Zone defenses have stumped him this year, as was evident in the Nebraska game. At the same time, his skillset still makes him an intriguing prospect. When Rattler gets the ball out of his hand on time, he’s as effective a quarterback as there is in college football. When he gets his feet set, he’s deadly as a passer. The problem is he doesn’t always throw from a stable platform, instead relying more and more on his ability to throw off-platform.

That strength is a good one to have when forced to leave the pocket and throw in the scramble drill, but when the pocket’s clean and he has time, he needs to refocus on getting his feet set and stepping into his throw. Too many times, his feet are perpendicular to the sideline, when they should be parallel.

As Easterling mentions, Rattler is a prospect with a lot of upside. His stock has taken a bit through the first few games of the season, but he’s still a tremendous talent. It isn’t always about how a quarterback starts the season, but how they finish. For Spencer Rattler, there’s still time to assert himself as college football’s best quarterback.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Oklahoma football: Paul Finebaum questions Spencer Rattler as nation's top QB

Oklahoma narrowly defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers at home Saturday by a score of 23-16. The Sooners entered the game as 22-point favorites. Although Oklahoma is 3-0 to start the season, it has had two close calls already vs. Nebraska and Tulane in Week 1. This has led some to question quarterback Spencer Rattler, often regarded as the country’s best college signal-caller.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
247Sports

2022 NFL mock draft: Kayvon Thibodeaux reclaims top spot, Sam Howell and Spencer Rattler fall out of top 20

The 2020 NFL Draft is half a year away, but mocks continue to develop as the college football season moves forward. Despite an injury-filled season so far, Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux has been near the top of every mock draft since the 2021 event concluded. That's also been the case for quarterbacks like North Carolina's Sam Howell and Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler. However, the latest from CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson drops a major change.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
247Sports

Oklahoma Sooners football: 'Concerns' identified, including QB Spencer Rattler's performance

Although the Oklahoma Sooners are 3-0 and still a top-five team in the country, there are still some questions about the team as it enters Big 12 play. A lot of those questions have come up because the play of quarterback Spencer Rattler has not yet met the expectations that were placed on him in the offseason. Chris Hummer, a national college football writer for 247Sports, broke down why there is a level of concern over Oklahoma in the sport right now and why it is not all on Rattler on the latest edition of the College Football Daily podcast with Trey Scott.
COLLEGE SPORTS
profootballnetwork.com

College Football News: The latest on Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler

College football‘s Week 4 slate has a ton of news and interesting matchups. Whether you are a savvy college football bettor or just a fan, this weekend’s games offer much intrigue. While the season continues, it’s only right that the discussion of players declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft starts...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Spencer Rattler, No. 4 Oklahoma Avoid WVU's Upset Bid on Gabe Brkic's GW FG

It wasn't easy, but No. 4 Oklahoma continued its perfect start to the 2021 season on Saturday night, defeating West Virginia 16-13. Quarterback Spencer Rattler struggled for much of the game, finishing with 256 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He came through on the game's final drive, however, completing all six of his passes and setting up Gabe Brkic for the game-winning field goal as time expired.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The Draft Wire#Sooners#A P#Bleacher Report#Heisman Power Rankings#The Pittsburgh Steelers
ESPN

Mel Kiper's 2022 NFL draft mailbag: What's wrong with Spencer Rattler? How good is Matt Corral?

We're through four weeks of the college football season, which means it's time to reset what we know and don't know about the 2022 NFL draft. When I did my preseason rankings earlier this month, I noted all of the changes that were likely to come this fall. That's because this is such a crucial evaluation period for underclassmen and seniors; games matter, and what happens in them far exceeds the importance of the hype off the field. So far, we've seen a few risers, fallers and surprises from the top of my Big Board, along with a couple of notable injuries.
NFL
AllSooners

Like it or Not, Oklahoma is Spencer Rattler's Team

While it’s still unclear how good (or bad) Oklahoma is this season, one thing became clear this weekend. This is Spencer Rattler’s football team. Saturday night against West Virginia, after Rattler overcame a rocky start and some unseemly chants from members his team’s fan base (mostly originating from the student section), he calmly led the Sooners to the tying and winning field goals, and then drew unwavering support from his teammates and others.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Stock Watch for Top 2022 NFL Draft Prospects After Week 4

The 2021 college football season is well underway, and NFL scouts have their eyes on the top prospects ahead of the 2022 NFL draft. Unlike last year's truncated season because of COVID-19, colleges are playing full schedules again, so NFL teams will have a much better handle on this year's draft class.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
72K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy